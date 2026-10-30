VOA National Services And On Lok Executives Examine The Future Of PACE At 2026 OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Keynote panel with SVP of Healthcare Paul F. Soczynski and Grace Li of On Lok covered growth, outcomes, regulation and the need for state-by-state advocacy

Philadelphia, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul F. Soczynski, Senior Vice President of Healthcare at VOA National Services (VOANS), participated in the keynote panel discussion in partnership with Grace Li, CEO of On Lok, at the 2026 OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute, held Oct. 27-29 in Philadelphia. The panel was moderated by Monica Oss, chief executive officer of OPEN MINDS.

Their session,“Past, Present & Future: The Status of PACE Programs in Serving Dual Eligible Consumers,” examined how the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) is growing and where it fits in the broader health and human services delivery system.

PACE gives older adults with complex care needs a full range of coordinated medical and social services support, including primary and specialist care, prescription drugs, physical and occupational therapy, and transportation. More than 200 PACE organizations operate roughly 415 centers in 33 states and D.C., serving nearly 98,000 participants. That compares with an estimated 2 million individuals nationwide who are dual-eligible for Medicaid and Medicare.

The goal of the PACE model is to help participants stay safely in their own homes and communities rather than move into institutional care. The panelists noted it is especially suited to people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, because participants have no co-pay and their care costs are covered.

Soczynski pointed to the outcomes that set PACE apart-fewer hospital visits, greater independence and fewer falls. He also described VOANS' model as distinctive because its PACE centers are intentionally co-located with or in proximity to VOANS affordable housing properties, connecting where seniors live with the care they receive.

“We have a very intentional way of expanding our PACE programs. We know it has to be mission-centered, and it has to make sense,” Soczynski said.“That means it's where we already have services or we can help people be housed because we may also have affordable housing options in the area. We're an organization that integrates healthcare and housing as much as possible.”

Li, whose organization On Lok created the original PACE model, reflected on how the field has changed. PACE began as a network of nonprofits upholding a shared model. As more organizations enter, she said, healthy competition is welcome, but the field must keep its standards, push for reasonable regulations and continue to grow and innovate.

The OPEN MINDS institute brings together health and human services executives and technology leaders to examine how technology, analytics and data can strengthen clinical and operational performance.

VOANS' participation in the institute reflects its mission of providing compassionate care to communities across the country, and its commitment to contributing to the national conversation on how health, housing and human services are delivered to seniors, veterans and families. Currently, VOANS operates eight PACE locations across five states, serving more than 1,000 seniors. Visit the VOANS website to learn more about our PACE centers.

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Paul F. Soczynski, VOANS SVP of Healthcare, at OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute