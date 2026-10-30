Universal Health Services, Inc. To Present At The UBS Global Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is scheduled to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on November 10, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and a webcast replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( ).

About Universal Health Services

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS is one of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, with annual revenues of approximately $17.4 billion during 2025. Through its subsidiaries, UHS employs more than 102,000 employees and, as of September 30, 2026, operated 30 inpatient acute care facilities, 388 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 169 outpatient and other facilities, nationwide virtual behavioral health services, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services with physical locations in 40 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Since our founding in 1979, UHS has grown steadily into a premier Fortune 500® corporation perennially recognized by multiple esteemed national rating entities. Our strategy includes investing in talented staff, facilities, technology and innovation across broad care continuums to deliver favorable patient outcomes and contribute to the overall health and wellbeing of the patients we are privileged to serve. A wholly-owned subsidiary of UHS also acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE: UHT). For additional information, please visit .

Investor Contact:

Darren Lehrich, 610-382-3310, ...