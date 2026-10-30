DEPH Labs Partners With GB Top Team To Bring AI-Powered Precision Health To Elite MMA Athletes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership will explore how DNA, epigenetic testing and personalized biological insights can help fighters better understand their health, recovery and long-term performance







LONDON, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEPH Labs, a precision health company using DNA, epigenetics and AI to turn complex biological data into personalized, actionable health insights, today announced a partnership with Great Britain Top Team (GBTT), one of the UK's leading mixed martial arts (MMA) training organizations. The partnership is geared towards bringing advanced biological testing and personalized health insights into the world of elite combat sports.





The partnership extends DEPH Labs' proprietary precision health technology to GBTT's team of professional MMA fighters who regularly compete at the highest level internationally in promotions such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Cage Warriors and the Professional Fighters League (PFL). The collaboration aims to give athletes a deeper understanding of their individual biology, helping them make more informed decisions about training, recovery, nutrition and long-term wellbeing.



Founded in 2019 and led by former UFC fighter Brad "One Punch" Pickett, Great Britain Top Team has established itself as a leading training destination for professional and aspiring MMA athletes. The organization is also home to one of the UK's largest professional female MMA teams, making it a natural fit for DEPH Labs' work in sex-specific biological testing.



DEPH Labs' epigenetic testing technology includes the world's first biological age platform developed entirely using single-sex data. Unlike conventional biological age models that combine male and female data, DEPH Labs' approach accounts for differences in how men and women age, creating opportunities for more personalized health and performance insights.



Through at-home saliva testing and AI-powered analysis, DEPH Labs is helping athletes better understand their biological age and track how their bodies respond to the demands of professional training. Repeated epigenetic testing can also help identify changes in biological markers over time, providing another way to assess whether adjustments to training, nutrition, sleep and recovery routines are associated with measurable improvements.



For MMA athletes, these insights could be particularly valuable. Professional fighters face intense physical demands, from repeated training camps and weight management to recovery between bouts. While traditional performance testing can capture an athlete's current condition, epigenetic analysis offers an additional perspective on how their biology may be changing over longer periods.

"Elite athletes spend an enormous amount of time trying to get the best out of their bodies, but there's still so much we don't understand about how individuals respond to training, recovery and nutrition," said Lisa Loud, CEO of DEPH Labs. "DNA gives us a great foundation, but it doesn't tell the whole story. By combining epigenetic testing with AI, we can help fighters understand how their biology is changing and whether the decisions they're making are actually working. Partnering with GB Top Team gives us an exciting opportunity to bring that technology into one of the most physically demanding sports in the world.""We're always looking for ways to give our fighters an edge, and understanding what's happening inside their bodies is a big part of that," said Brad Pickett UFC veteran & Co-Founder of Great Britain Top Team. "Training hard is one thing, but knowing how your body responds to that training is just as important. Working with DEPH Labs gives us a rare opportunity to use DNA and epigenetic testing to better understand recovery, performance and long-term health. Every fighter is different, and the more we can personalize their training and preparation, the better."

The collaboration also reflects a growing interest in applying precision health technology beyond traditional healthcare settings. Rather than relying on generalized recommendations, DEPH Labs aims to make personalized biological insights accessible to individuals who want to better understand their health, whether they're professional athletes or everyday consumers. DEPH Labs is bringing this technology to consumers through ENGNE, its men's health and longevity platform, and UMMU, which focuses on female biology. Both platforms use saliva-based epigenetic testing to help individuals track biological changes and better understand how lifestyle choices may influence their long-term health.



The partnership follows the recent appointment of Lisa Loud as CEO of DEPH Labs, where she is executing a vision to make sophisticated health technology easier to use while giving individuals direct control over their biological information. Loud brings decades of experience across technology, financial services, blockchain and digital privacy, having held senior leadership positions at Apple, PayPal, BitMEX, ShapeShift and Secret Network.



About DEPH Labs

DEPH Labs is a precision health company combining DNA, epigenetics and artificial intelligence to transform complex biological data into personalized, actionable health insights. DEPH Holdings, Inc., a Texas-based company, is the parent company of DEPH Labs and ENGNE. The company has developed sex-specific epigenetic biological age technology and operates two dedicated precision health platforms, UMMU for women and ENGNE for men. Through at-home saliva testing, advanced biological analysis and personalized digital insights, DEPH Labs helps individuals better understand their biological age, track changes over time and make more informed decisions about their health and longevity. The company is also advancing a privacy-first approach to biological data, emphasizing individual ownership, granular control and programmable consent.

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Lorcan Byrne

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