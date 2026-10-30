Guillermo Gonzalez Appointed Parliamentarian Of The Hispanic Bar Association Of New Jersey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scura Law Partner to Serve One-Year Term Supporting the Association's Leadership and Mission

Newark, NJ, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guillermo Gonzalez, a partner at Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez, LLP, has been appointed Parliamentarian of the Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey (HBA-NJ). Gonzalez was installed on October 21, 2026, and will serve a one-year term.







Guillermo Gonzalez, a partner at Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez, LLP has been appointed Parliamentarian of the Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey.

In this role, Gonzalez will assist the Association's officers, Board of Trustees, and members in advancing the organization's mission and goals. His responsibilities will include supporting the Association's leadership and helping ensure its governance and procedures contribute to its continued growth and effectiveness.

The Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey works to foster a more diverse legal landscape and address issues affecting the Hispanic community throughout the state. Through the efforts of its volunteer attorneys and Board of Trustees, the organization develops programs and initiatives that serve its membership and strengthen the broader legal community.

Gonzalez brings experience in litigation, advocacy, and law firm leadership to his new position. As a partner at Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez, LLP, he works alongside a team of experienced attorneys serving clients throughout New Jersey, including individuals seeking representation from Newark car accident attorneys after serious collisions. His professional experience has reinforced the importance of preparation, sound judgment, and fair procedures-qualities he will bring to his service as Parliamentarian while supporting the Association's leadership and members.

For Gonzalez, the appointment also carries personal significance.

“As a Hispanic attorney practicing in New Jersey, serving on this board is personally meaningful because it allows me to give back to a community that is central to my identity and professional journey,” Gonzalez said.“This appointment is an honor and an opportunity to help strengthen Hispanic representation in the legal profession and support the next generation of attorneys.”

He added,“I am honored to serve as Parliamentarian for the Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey and grateful for the opportunity to support its leadership and members. I look forward to contributing to the Association's continued growth, advancing its mission, and strengthening connections within the legal community.”

Gonzalez's appointment reflects his commitment to professional service, community engagement, and expanding opportunities for Hispanic attorneys in New Jersey. Through his work with the HBA-NJ, he looks forward to contributing to an organization dedicated to representation, professional development, and meaningful connections across the legal profession.







Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez - Not Just a Law Firm, Problem Solvers You Can Trust. Call 973-696-8391 Today to Schedule a Free Consultation.

About Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez, LLP

Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Cammarota & Gonzalez, LLP is a New Jersey law firm representing individuals, families, and businesses in a wide range of legal matters. With more than 50 years of experience, the firm handles personal injury, bankruptcy, employment law, business and civil litigation, estate planning, elder law, and real estate matters. With five offices throughout New Jersey, Scura is committed to providing trusted legal guidance, personalized service, and practical solutions when clients need them most. For more information, visit

Press Inquiries

Kevin Gleason

kgleason [at] scura.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: