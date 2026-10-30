Douglas Electrical Components Named 2026 New Jersey Manufacturer Of The Year - Medium

Image of the New Jersey Manufacturing Awards 2026 Manufacturer of the Year - Medium plaque displayed between two PotCon solutions.

The team at Douglas Electrical Components receiving the award from NJMEP for 2026 Manufacturer of the Year - Medium.

NJMEP recognizes Randolph-based manufacturer for leadership, growth, and commitment to employees.

RANDOLPH, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Douglas Electrical Components, a leading U.S. manufacturer of highly engineered sealed connector and harness solutions, has been named the 2026 New Jersey Manufacturer of the year in the medium-sized category (51-250 employees). Presented by The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) during its 14th annual“MADE in NJ” Manufacturing Day on October 2, the award recognizes Douglas's leadership, business growth, and commitment to employee development.The NJMEP's annual New Jersey Manufacturing Awards recognize companies and individuals who have had a positive impact on manufacturing within the state. Nominees for manufacturers of the year demonstrate industry leadership, innovation, growth through revenue or profits, and a commitment to the growth and development of its employees and communities.Douglas achieved more than 50% sales growth in 2026, supporting continued hiring throughout the organization and expansion at its second Randolph facility. This growth reflects Douglas's commitment to U.S. manufacturing while helping customers solve demanding sealing and interconnection challenges.“This award belongs to our employees, whose expertise, adaptability, and commitment have helped Douglas meet unprecedented growth while continuing to support our customers,” said Sarah Trezza, CEO of Douglas Electrical Components.“It also reinforces the importance of investing in strong U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities that can serve clients in New Jersey and around the world.”Founded in 1944, Douglas has operated in New Jersey for over 80 years. The award mirrors Douglas's continued investment in its people, engineering capabilities, and New Jersey operations.About Douglas Electrical ComponentsDouglas Electrical Components is a U.S. manufacturer of precision-engineered sealed feedthrough and harness solutions for high technology industries. Its solutions are built on technical excellence, quality craftsmanship, and prompt delivery to meet our clients' needs. The company's products support global industries with mission-critical operations in demanding environments, from ultra high vacuum to high pressure, driving innovation and resilience in a changing world.Media ContactMarketing ManagerEmail:...Phone: +1 (973) 627-8230Website: douglaselectrical

Miriam Benovitz

Douglas Electrical Components

+1 973-627-8230

...

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Douglas Electrical Components Named 2026 New Jersey Manufacturer of the Year - Medium News Provided By Douglas Electrical Components October 30, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Manufacturing



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