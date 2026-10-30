VERZA TV Celebrates Inaugural ALZA Festival As Opening Night Party Co-Sponsor Honoring The Best In Vertical Storytelling

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VERZA TV, the platform for microdramas and creator-driven original programming, served as Opening Night Party Co-Sponsor of the inaugural ALZA Festival.

- Alan MruvkaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VERZA TV, the mobile-first streaming platform for microdramas, vertical series, films, and creator-driven original programming, proudly served as Opening Night Party Co-Sponsor of the inaugural ALZA Festival, held October 16-18 at AMC 19th Street East 6 in New York City. New York City's inaugural festival dedicated to microdramas and vertical storytelling, ALZA brought together creators, filmmakers, industry leaders, brands, and audiences for three days of premieres, screenings, and conversations about the future of entertainment made for the vertical screen, including 35 world premieres.VERZA TV joined the inaugural festival as Opening Night Party Co-Sponsor, supporting ALZA's celebration of the creators shaping vertical storytelling. The festival also counted the New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment as its Founding Industry Partner. ALZA and MOME presented the Made in NY Award to Bronx filmmaker Romel Rodriguez for "The Super NYC."“Vertical storytelling is not a trend, it is where the next generation of audiences already lives,” said Alan Mruvka, CEO of VERZA TV.“ALZA gave this format the mainstage it deserves, and VERZA TV was proud to help open the festival and celebrate the creators who are proving that a phone screen can carry stories as powerful as any other.”“Launching ALZA was about giving vertical storytellers a place to be seen, celebrated, and connected with an industry that is discovering the possibilities of this format,” said Pete Torres, founder of ALZA Festival.“We're grateful to Alan and the VERZA TV team for supporting our inaugural edition and helping us bring our creative community together on opening night. Their belief in these creators and their work meant a great deal as we brought ALZA to life.”VERZA TV congratulates festival producers Torres Live - founder Pete Torres, former COO of Tribeca Enterprises, and founding partners Rita Vinnik and Katie Korfhage - on a landmark debut, and salutes this year's award winners:Best Vertical Series -“RelationShiTs,” directed by Carlos Cardona and Lacy Marie MeyerBest Vertical Short -“Voicemails From My Neighbor,” directed by Sydni BeaudoinBest Director - Salvador Paskowitz,“Layover”Best Performance - Gregory Alan Williams,“NOTED: Table For Two - A Vertical Series Anthology”Innovation in Vertical Storytelling - Jan Latto and Hannah Rose Doherty,“Newborn”One More Episode Award -“The Count,” created by Gary Entin and Edmund EntinMade in NY Award - Romel Rodriguez,“The Super NYC”As a platform built for mobile-first entertainment, VERZA TV partners with independent creators and studios to bring microdramas, vertical series, and original programming to audiences everywhere. The company looks forward to continuing its work with the ALZA Festival community and to welcoming festival creators and audiences to the platform.About VERZA TVVERZA TV is a premium streaming platform for mobile-first entertainment, including microdramas, films, creator content, podcasts, and original programming. Built for the vertical screen and the binge habits of modern audiences, VERZA TV works directly with independent creators and studios to distribute original series and films. verzatvAbout ALZA FestivalALZA Festival is New York City's festival for microdrama and vertical storytelling. Produced by Torres Live, its inaugural edition took place October 16-18, 2026, at AMC 19th Street East 6, featuring vertical series premieres, creator spotlights, cinema-quality screenings, industry conversations, and immersive activations. alzafestival

Matt Mrowicki

VERZA TV

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VERZA TV Celebrates Inaugural ALZA Festival as Opening Night Party Co-Sponsor Honoring the Best in Vertical Storytelling News Provided By VERZA TV October 30, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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