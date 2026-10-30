OI DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On December 28, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in O-I Glass between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or the“Company”) (NYSE: OI) and reminds investors of the December 28, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose the true state of O-I Glass' Fit to Win program, including the delay in achieving its targeted cost savings, higher than expected expenses, operational disruptions that materially offset Fit to Win benefits, and continued competitive and energy-cost pressures affecting its European operations. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase O-I Glass' securities at artificially inflated prices.

On July 28, 2026, O-I Glass announced its second quarter 2026 financial results, substantially reducing its 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance and realigning its 2027 Investor Day financial targets. On this news, O-I Glass's stock price fell $1.36, or approximately 15%, to close at $7.70 per share on July 29, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding O-I Glass's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the O-I Glass class action, go to /OI call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the O-I Glass Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the O-I Glass securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that O-I Glass, Inc. and certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period concerning the company's "Fit to Win" restructuring program. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants concealed or misrepresented material adverse facts regarding delays in achieving targeted cost savings, higher-than-expected expenses, and operational disruptions that allegedly offset the program's benefits. The complaint further alleges that defendants failed to disclose continued competitive and energy-cost pressures affecting O-I Glass's European operations. As a result of these allegedly false and misleading statements, investors are alleged to have purchased O-I Glass securities at artificially inflated prices, suffering losses when the truth was ultimately disclosed.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) securities on the open market between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this lawsuit. Eligibility to participate as a class member is not limited to those who apply to serve as lead plaintiff; any investor who purchased during the Class Period may potentially share in any recovery obtained. Eligible investors are encouraged to review their trading records for the relevant period to assess whether they may have suffered losses. Those with questions about their eligibility are encouraged to contact counsel for further information.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation, including making key decisions regarding litigation strategy and settlement. Any member of the proposed class who suffered losses from purchases of O-I Glass securities during the Class Period may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff. The deadline to file a motion for appointment as lead plaintiff is December 28, 2026. Importantly, investors do not need to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to participate in the class action or to share in any recovery that may be obtained on behalf of the class.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased O-I Glass securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

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