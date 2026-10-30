River Group Fund Services Announces Expansion of Investor Access to Private Equity Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Group Fund Services today announced the expansion of its investor offering, opening access to selected private-market and private equity investment opportunities to a broader group of retail and accredited investors as the company builds on its established institutional business.

The expansion marks an important development for River Group Fund Service, which has focused on developing relationships with institutional clients and strengthening its network across private markets. Through this next phase, the company aims to broaden its investor base and begin onboarding additional clients interested in accessing selected private investment opportunities.

Previously, access to certain investment opportunities facilitated by River Group Fund Services was primarily available through institutional relationships and established investment structures. The company's expanded offering is intended to make selected opportunities accessible to a wider investor audience, subject to applicable eligibility requirements and investment terms.

Private equity is a key focus of the company's expanded offering. River Group Fund Services is developing access to opportunities involving established private businesses and companies with potential for further growth. These investments can provide exposure to businesses that are not publicly listed and operate at different stages of their corporate development.

The expansion builds on the company's experience working with institutional investors and its developing network across private markets. By extending its client offering, River Group Fund Services aims to connect eligible investors with selected opportunities while maintaining a structured approach to investor onboarding and client services.

During the remainder of 2026, the company plans to focus on onboarding new clients, strengthening existing institutional relationships, and continuing to develop its range of private-market investment opportunities.

As interest in private-market investments continues to evolve, River Group Fund Services sees an opportunity to extend access to selected investment opportunities beyond its traditional institutional client base. The company's latest expansion represents a new phase in its development, bringing together its institutional experience and broader investor engagement strategy.

About River Group Fund Services

River Group Fund Services is an investment services company specialising in private-market and investment opportunities. Through its institutional relationships and developing investment network, the company facilitates access to selected private equity and other investment opportunities. River Group Fund Services is expanding its offering to eligible retail and accredited investors as it continues to develop its presence across private markets.

Website:





Contact

Isabella Bishop

...





Attachment

River Group Fund Services Announces Expansion of Investor Access to Private Equity Opportunities