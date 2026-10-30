First Choice Business Brokers Reports Growing Franchise Interest From Experienced Professionals As AI Reshapes Corporate Careers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First Choice Business Brokers, a Las Vegas-based business brokerage franchisor founded in 1994, reports rising franchise inquiries from executives, sales leaders, and finance professionals reassessing their careers as artificial intelligence and corporate restructuring reshape the job market. The company's franchise model helps these professionals apply existing experience to business brokerage through structured training and ongoing support.

Las Vegas, NEVADA, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why are experienced professionals exploring business brokerage franchise ownership in 2026? First Choice Business Brokers (FCBB) reports growing interest in franchise ownership from experienced professionals who are reassessing their careers as artificial intelligence and corporate restructuring reshape roles across industries. The franchise development team says inquiries come from executives, sales leaders, and finance professionals, including many not directly affected by automation. FCBB describes the pattern as professionals choosing to apply decades of relationship-building, financial literacy, and leadership experience to business ownership.







Jeff and Linda Nyman First Choice Business Brokers

How is artificial intelligence affecting corporate employment this year? Challenger, Gray & Christmas reports that artificial intelligence was cited in 112,713 announced U.S. job cuts through July 2026. That is approximately 24 percent of all cuts the firm tracked this year, and technology led all sectors in announced reductions. For First Choice Business Brokers, these figures show why career planning has become a pressing question for professionals at every level.

What does the broader labor outlook show for experienced professionals? The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 projects that job disruption will affect 22 percent of jobs by 2030, with 170 million roles created and 92 million displaced. First Choice Business Brokers sees this shift leading many experienced professionals to consider ownership models built on skills they already hold.

"We're seeing experienced professionals rethink what the next chapter of their careers should look like. For many, it's not simply about finding another position. It's about taking the skills, relationships, and business knowledge they've spent years developing and using them to build something of their own. The workplace is changing, and business ownership offers an opportunity to take greater control of your professional future," said Jeffrey Nyman, Co-Founder, First Choice Business Brokers.

Does a First Choice Business Brokers franchisee need prior M&A or sales experience? First Choice Business Brokers does not require prior M&A or sales experience for franchise ownership. Franchisees receive structured training through First Choice University, proprietary valuation tools, and ongoing operational support. This structure lets new franchisees apply experience gained in other industries rather than starting from scratch.

"One of the things I love about this industry is that you don't have to spend your entire career in business brokerage to be successful. Professionals bring valuable experience from a wide range of industries. Our role is to provide the training, tools, systems, and support to help them translate that experience into a business of their own. They're not starting over. They're building on what they already know," said Linda Nyman, Co-Founder, First Choice Business Brokers.

How can professionals learn more about franchise ownership with First Choice Business Brokers? Professionals evaluating franchise ownership can request a confidential consultation and franchise information through First Choice Business Brokers. The company recommends that prospective franchisees review its Franchise Disclosure Document and consult independent professional advisors before making any franchise investment decision.

This release is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, or financial advice. Individual results vary, and no specific earnings or investment outcome is promised or implied.

Press Inquiries

Linda Nyman

linda [at] fcbb.com

(800) 940-9109



851 South Rampart Boulevard Suite 200, Las Vegas NV - 89145