Great Lakes Economic Development Council Announces Winners Of The Coolest Of The Great Lakes Pitch Contest

The Great lakes Economic Development Council is a community that collaborates to grow a prosperous and sustainable future for the Great Lakes region of North America.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is the Coolest Destination on the Great Lakes due to its reach to every community around the Great Lakes

Big Blue” is the Coolest Product on the Great Lakes due to its importance to the US Navy and the Great Lakes economy.

Three standout pitches recognized at Great Lakes Rising in Milwaukee for showcasing the region's products, destinations and experiences

- Diane LupkeMILWAUKEE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Great Lakes Economic Development Council announced the winners of the Coolest of the Great Lakes Pitch Contest, held last month during the Great Lakes Rising annual conference in Milwaukee. The contest spotlighted products, destinations and events that capture the creativity, character and economic vitality of the binational Great Lakes region.2026 Coolest of the Great Lakes Winners.Coolest Product: Konecranes Big Blue - headquartered in Hyvinkaa, Finland and manufactured in Manitowoc, Wisconsin by Broadwind Heavy Fabrications.“Big Blue” is the Coolest Product on the Great Lakes due to its importance to the US Navy and the Great Lakes economy. The popular 20 story crane will serve the US Navy submarine fleet. The nomination highlights the specialized skill and manufacturing expertise within the Manitowoc community..Coolest Destination: National Museum of the Great Lakes, Toledo, Ohio. The National Museum of the Great Lakes is the Coolest Destination on the Great Lakes due to its reach to every community around the Great Lakes and its function as the historical, cultural, and civic archive of its people..Coolest Event: Black Swamp Bird Observatory Biggest Week in American Birding – Oak Harbor, Ohio. The week-long event attracts more than 70,000 birders from around the world creating an economic impact for Northwest Ohio of $40 million over the 10-day period.Finalists presented live pitches to a panel of judges at Great Lakes Rising, the Great Lakes EDC annual conference in Milwaukee. The judges are highly respected and experienced individuals representing entities that serve the Great Lakes as a whole: Mr. Vance Badeway, President and CEO, Council of the Great Lakes Region; Ms Erika Jenson, Executive Director, Great Lakes Commission; and Mr Chris Steel, President and CEO, EBP-US.The nine finalists wereProductGilbert Chocolates: The Sweet Soul of a Great Lakes City, Jackson, MIKonecranes Big Blue Crane with manufacturer Broadwind Heavy Fabrications, Manitowoc, WILake Geneva US Mail Boat, Lake Geneva, WIEventBiggest Week in American Birding, Black Swamp Bird Observatory, Oak Harbor, OHMini Train Tour: Wings Over Alma, Chippewa Valley Motorcar Association, Durand, WILake Erie Midnight Herring Underwater Aged Sparkling Wine Release Party, Mazza Wines, North East, PADestinationErie Bayfront: Where Lake Erie Comes to Life, Erie, PALily Dale: Where History, Nature, and the Spirit World Meet, Lily Dale, NYNational Museum of the Great Lakes: the Gathering Place for Great Lakes Conversations, Toledo, OHEntries were considered for the strength of their stories, their connection to the Great Lakes region and their potential to attract attention, visitors and investment. The winning pitches rose to the top for demonstrating the ingenuity and sense of place that make the region distinctive.“Each of the winners is part of the rich tapestry of the Great Lakes story: industrial ingenuity, deep talent, remarkable history, rugged and beautiful places, self-reliance and community celebration. These three inaugural winners are truly the Coolest on the Great Lakes.” Diane Lupke, Chair, Coolest on the Great Lakes Contest Committee, Great Lakes Economic Development Council.“The entire Black Swamp Bird Observatory team is thrilled and deeply honored that the Biggest Week in American Birding was named the 2026 winner of the Coolest on the Great Lakes Pitch Contest in the Event Category! It means the world to us to have the festival recognized for its impact on our region and the Great Lakes community. We're grateful to the Council for this honor and for celebrating it at the Great Lakes Rising conference.” Kimberly Kaufman, Executive Director, Black Swamp Bird ObservatoryThe Coolest of the Great Lakes Pitch Contest invited businesses, tourism partners, makers, event organizers, nonprofits, students and community members to nominate the products, places and experiences that deserve a larger spotlight. Finalists competed for regional visibility, bragging rights and community support.About the Great Lakes Economic Development CouncilThe Great Lakes Economic Development Council connects, aligns and advances the binational Great Lakes economy. The Council brings together economic development organizations, governments, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, philanthropy, private industry and regional partners to promote collaboration, investment and long-term competitiveness across the region.

Diane Lupke

Great Lakes Economic Development Council

+1 7047695200

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Great Lakes Economic Development Council Announces Winners of the Coolest of the Great Lakes Pitch Contest News Provided By Place Marketing Group October 30, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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