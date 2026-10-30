PEI Marks First Project Red Ribbon Day With Roadside Sobriety Checkpoints To Prevent Impaired Driving

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prince Edward Island (PEI) will mark its first annual Project Red Ribbon Day this Sunday, with MADD Canada volunteers joining Island police at roadside sobriety checkpoints to raise awareness about impaired driving and encourage sober driving decisions.

Project Red Ribbon Day is part of Project Red Ribbon, MADD Canada's iconic annual awareness campaign promoting sober driving during the busy holiday season. Running from November 1 to January 4, the national campaign uses red ribbons, vehicle decals and public education to remind Canadians to plan ahead, arrange a safe ride and never drive impaired by alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs.

PEI is the first province or territory in Canada to establish Project Red Ribbon Day through legislation. The Project Red Ribbon Day Act, introduced by MLA Susie Dillon as Bill 103, passed in the PEI Legislature in 2025.

MADD Canada CEO Steve Sullivan is visiting PEI to meet with road safety partners, participate in the sobriety checkpoints and highlight the importance of impaired-driving prevention.

“Prince Edward Island is setting an important example by recognizing Project Red Ribbon Day in law and reinforcing the need to prevent impaired driving,” said Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD Canada.“Every day, families experience the devastating consequences of a choice that is entirely preventable. Through public awareness, strong enforcement and measures such as mandatory alcohol screening, we can help change behaviour, prevent tragedies and make our roads safer. We encourage every Islander to plan ahead, drive sober and help ensure everyone gets home safely.”

Although entirely preventable, impaired driving remains one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada. Every year in Canada, hundreds of people are killed and thousands more are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. PEI has the highest rates of impaired driving in Canada - nearly three times the national average - with drug-related cases on the rise.

MADD Canada encourages police to use Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) at every lawful traffic stop. MAS can help deter impaired driving by increasing the likelihood that drivers who have consumed alcohol will be detected. Canadians also strongly support expanding MAS: 95% support allowing police to demand a breath test from any driver involved in a collision, while nearly 90% support extending this authority to operators of personal vessels and boats.1

The roadside sobriety checkpoints, where police will conduct MAS on Sunday, November 1st will take place at:



1 p.m. - Nabuurs Garden, Montague: Located on the main road into Montague, next to the Ford dealership. 4 p.m. - Jewell's Country Market, Marshfield: Located at the corner of Routes 25 and 2. MAS will be conducted in the parking lot off Route 25, with the checkpoint on Route 2.

At the checkpoints, MADD Canada volunteers will distribute red ribbons, vehicle decals and information to encourage Islanders to make safe choices and help prevent impaired driving.

Islanders can show their commitment to sober driving by displaying a red ribbon and/or vehicle decal and sharing the campaign's message with family, friends and their communities. MADD Canada encourages participants to share their commitment on social media using #ProjectRedRibbon.

Red ribbons and car decals are available through local MADD Canada Chapters, online at madd.ca, or by emailing .... Donations in support of Project Red Ribbon can be made on madd.ca or by calling 1-800-665-6233.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit . Follow MADD Canada on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...

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