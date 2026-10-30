Charitable Impact Wins Company Culture Award At BC Tech's 2026 Technology Impact Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Vancouver-based giving platform is recognized for a workplace culture that puts its values of imagination, courage, respect, kindness, and generosity into practice.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Oct. 30, 2026] - Charitable Impact has been named the winner of the Gamechanger: Company Culture Award at last night's celebration of the 2026 BC Tech Technology Impact Awards. The recognition celebrates the people and workplace culture behind the platform's mission to increase access to, participation in, and benefit from charitable giving.

Presented by the BC Tech Association, the annual Technology Impact Awards recognize companies and leaders contributing to British Columbia's technology sector. This year's gala brought together more than 800 founders, executives, investors, and industry partners at Parq Vancouver, with Charitable Impact taking home the Company Culture Award among four finalists.

For Charitable Impact, culture is part of how the organization pursues its mission, shaping how people collaborate, make decisions, challenge ideas and move work forward.

"Culture is always in the room, whether you are intentional about it or not," said John Bromley, Founder and CEO of Charitable Impact. "We aspire to use ours to help achieve what we set out to do: increase access to, participation in, and benefit from charitable giving. I'm incredibly grateful to the team at Charitable Impact for how they bring that to life every day."

Since launching in 2011, Charitable Impact has grown into one of Canada's leading donor-advised giving platforms, facilitating over $ 1.8 billion in donations while helping Canadians plan their charitable giving, support causes that matter to them, and give alongside others.

“What makes this recognition meaningful is the people behind it,” said Dan Brodie, Chief Operating Officer at Charitable Impact.“Across our teams in Canada, India, the UK and Ireland, I see people who care deeply about the work, about one another and about why we exist. I'm grateful for what they bring to Charitable Impact every day, and proud to see their care and commitment recognized.”

Building that team has meant creating an environment where employees are encouraged to contribute ideas, challenge assumptions, take ownership of their work, and support one another. The organization sees its culture as an ongoing commitment, shaped by everyday decisions and interactions rather than a fixed set of workplace policies.

"A strong culture isn't something you can create with a statement on a wall. It's built through how people show up for each other, work together, and how we create an environment where people can be courageous to bring forward ideas and do their best work," said Alison Lydell, Head of People at Charitable Impact. "I am proud of this special recognition and the talented team behind it who collectively bring our company values to life every day."

The award follows Charitable Impact's recognition as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2024.

Charitable Impact congratulates fellow finalists Freightera, Global Relay, and Clarity, and thanks the BC Tech Association and the award sponsor SAP for recognizing the role that company culture plays in British Columbia's technology sector.

About Charitable Impact

Charitable Impact is a modern giving platform that helps Canadians engage more personally and intentionally with charitable giving. Operating as a donor-advised fund, it offers flexible tools and support to help people plan their giving, support the causes that matter to them, and collaborate with others to grow their collective impact. Since 2011, our community of 230,000+ users has donated more than $1.8 billion, with over 16,400 registered charities benefiting from the generosity of people across Canada. Learn more at charitableimpact.com.

About BC Tech

BC Tech is the largest member-led technology non-profit in British Columbia, and they're dedicated to turning startups and scaleups into the anchor companies of tomorrow. Their work supports members to grow and diversify their talent pool, acquire new customers, access capital, and accelerate their scaleup journey. To learn more, visit wearebctech.co.

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Image of the team at BC Tech's 2026 Technology Impact Awards

CONTACT: Bunmi Ariwoola Charitable Impact 7783022978...