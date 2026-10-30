Anthropic And Carahsoft Expand Access To Claude Across U.S. Government Through GSA Onegov Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement Extends Access to AI Solutions for Federal, State, Local, Tribal and Territorial Agencies Through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthropic and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced expanded access to Anthropic's Claude AI solutions for Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) OneGov agreement. The agreement broadens access to Claude across all levels of U.S. Government, with Carahsoft supporting procurement through the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS).

The OneGov agreement enables agencies to begin using Claude without a large upfront commitment. Eligible agencies receive a 40% discount off list price on Claude through January 31, 2029, with no minimum spend commitment. Participating organizations pay for actual usage, billed monthly in arrears, up to an amount the agency sets. Each product and billing organization has its own not-to-exceed amount, giving agencies greater control over spending while allowing them to align usage with mission needs. Eligible organizations can select Claude for Government, Claude Enterprise, the Claude API or a combination of products.

Through the agreement, access to Anthropic's Claude for Government, Claude Enterprise and the Claude API is now extended to State, Local, Tribal and Territorial Governments purchasing through GSA MAS.

“We're thrilled to be partnering with Carahsoft to bring Claude to every level of Government,” said Teresa Carlson, Global Head of Public Sector at Anthropic.“With the GSA OneGov agreement, agencies can start exploring Claude and scale it at their own pace, with no minimum commitment. And because we're extending access to State, Local, tribal and territorial Governments through the GSA Schedule, even more Public Sector teams can put AI to work on their toughest challenges and deliver real results for the communities they serve.”

Carahsoft is helping Government agencies understand Claude's capabilities and prepare for adoption through the Anthropic Public Sector – Carahsoft Enablement Series. Agencies preparing to participate in the OneGov agreement can identify the Claude products that best fit their needs, determine the budget they intend to obligate and gather the org ID and email address for each billing organization.

“Government agencies at every level are looking for practical ways to apply AI to their most complex challenges while maintaining budget control and meeting their mission requirements,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President.“Building on the Anthropic and GSA OneGov agreement, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are helping agencies access Claude through a familiar procurement channel, start with the use cases that matter most and scale adoption based on their needs and usage.”

Anthropic's Government offerings are designed to support Public Sector security and compliance requirements, with Claude for Government operating at a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP® ) High authorization level and Claude Enterprise currently In-Process for FedRAMP Moderate through FedRAMP 20x.

The OneGov agreement is now transactable through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule. Additional information about GSA OneGov agreements is available at itvmo.gsa.gov/onegov and in Anthropic's announcement at anthropic.com/news/expanding-partnership-gsa.

Anthropic's Claude AI solutions for Government are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. OneGov pricing applies only to purchases through GSA MAS and the California Multiple Award Schedules (CMAS). For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or ...; or register for Carahsoft's complimentary“Claude 101 Webinar Series,” being held October – December 2026.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is a frontier AI company whose mission is to steer the trajectory of AI to advance human progress. We are best known for building Claude, the intelligence platform trusted by millions of people and businesses worldwide. Anthropic is a public benefit corporation-a for-profit committed to operating in service of social and public good-and controlled by a Long Term Benefit Trust, a group of independent experts in AI safety, national security, public policy, and social enterprise.

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About Carahsoft's AI Portfolio

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

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Mary Lange

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