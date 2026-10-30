Charles D. Hatley Named Virginia Lawyers Weekly's 2026 Leader Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Charles Hatley, Esq., CEOVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Melone Hatley, P.C. is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer Charles D. Hatley has been named the 2026 Leader of the Year by Virginia Lawyers Weekly, the top distinction presented through the publication's annual Leaders in the Law awards program.Hatley received the honor during the October 29 awards celebration at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, Virginia, where attorneys and legal professionals from across the Commonwealth gathered to recognize outstanding leadership and contributions to the legal profession.The Leader of the Year award is selected from the annual Leaders in the Law class, which recognizes attorneys whose accomplishments include significant contributions to the practice of law, leadership involving the justice system, and service to Virginia's legal community and the public.During the October 29 ceremony, Hatley thanked his fellow honorees and reflected on the people who have shaped the legal profession and supported his leadership.“This really is a testament to those that came before us, and the people I get to work with each and every single day that put their trust in me to actually be a leader,” Hatley said.For Hatley, the recognition is a significant milestone in a career that has taken him from litigating complex family law matters in Virginia and Washington, D.C., to leading the growth and operations of a multistate family law and estate planning firm.As CEO of Melone Hatley, P.C., Hatley has helped guide the firm through substantial growth, expanding its operations and strengthening the systems, leadership, and professional development programs that support its attorneys and staff. The firm, founded by Rebecca Melone in Virginia, now serves clients across Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas.His approach to leadership draws on years of experience in both litigation and law firm management. Before joining the firm's leadership, Hatley managed offices for a national law firm and represented clients in high-stakes divorce and child custody matters throughout Virginia and Washington, D.C. That background continues to inform his understanding of the demands placed on attorneys, the challenges clients face, and the operational support needed to deliver consistent legal services.Under his leadership, Melone Hatley has earned national recognition for its growth, including a place on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Hatley was also recognized as a 2026 Virginia Business C-Suite Award honoree, reflecting his contributions to the firm's business performance and organizational leadership.Beyond his responsibilities at Melone Hatley, Hatley serves on two Virginia State Bar committees: the Standing Committee on Lawyer Discipline and the Lawyers Insurance Committee. Through these roles, he contributes to matters affecting attorney accountability, professional responsibility, and the legal profession in Virginia.Hatley has also contributed to discussions about the changing practice of law through published commentary in Virginia Lawyers Weekly and Virginia Business. His writing and interviews have addressed issues including the growing use of artificial intelligence by legal clients, changes in workplace pay transparency, and the challenges facing modern law firms.He hosts Melone Hatley, P.C.'s I Now Pronounce You Divorced podcast, where he discusses divorce, child custody, co-parenting, and other family law issues, helping make legal information accessible to individuals and families navigating difficult circumstances.The award also marks the second consecutive year that a Melone Hatley leader has been recognized through Virginia Lawyers Weekly's Leaders in the Law program. Melone was selected as a member of the 2025 class, followed by Hatley's selection in 2026.Hatley's recognition as Leader of the Year places him among a distinguished group of Virginia attorneys honored for their professional accomplishments and contributions to the state's legal community.

Jackie Woody

Melone Hatley, PC

+1 800-479-8124

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Charles D. Hatley Named Virginia Lawyers Weekly's 2026 Leader of the Year News Provided By Melone Hatley, PC October 30, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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