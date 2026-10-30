Caroline's Cart Comes To Mexico City As Walmart Toreo Adopts The Patented Cart For Children And Adults With Disabilities

Caroline's Cart, the first patented shopping cart for older children and adults with disabilities, at Walmart Toreo (store 2344) in Mexico City.

One of two Caroline's Carts now at Walmart Toreo, giving families of children and adults with disabilities a safer way to shop together.

Drew Ann Long and her daughter Caroline, the inspiration behind Caroline's Cart.

Mexican families welcome the arrival, and Alabama mom and inventor Drew Ann Long hopes it opens the door to accessible shopping across Latin America.

- Drew Ann Long, founder of Caroline's Cart & accessibility advocateMEXICO CITY, MEXICO, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Caroline's Cart, the first patented shopping cart designed for older children and adults with disabilities, has arrived in Mexico City. Walmart Toreo (store 2344) on Blvd. Manuel Ávila Camacho in colonia Periodista now offers two of the adapted carts. Families of children and adults who can no longer fit in a standard cart's child seat can now shop together.Each cart is a step toward more accessible and inclusive spaces.For caregivers, the cart solves an everyday problem. Without it, many parents push a wheelchair with one hand and pull a grocery cart with the other, or skip the trip altogether. Caroline's Cart has a forward-facing seat that holds up to 250 pounds, so the person being cared for rides safely while the caregiver shops."When I sketched this cart on a napkin, I was a mom trying to take my daughter to the grocery store. Seeing it in Mexico City, chosen by local families and a local store, tells me this need has no borders. My hope is that every family in Latin America who needs one can find one close to home," said Drew Ann Long, founder of Caroline's Cart.Long created the cart for her daughter, Caroline, who has Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that severely limits her ability to walk and talk. With no business or engineering background, Long turned a 2011 prototype into a patented product manufactured by Wanzl. Today Caroline's Cart is in more than 15,000 stores across all 50 U.S. states and eight countries, at retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix and Lowe's.The Mexico City arrival builds on growing interest in accessible retail across Latin America. Long encourages families who want a cart in their local store to ask the store manager directly, since many locations have added the carts after customer requests.Long's story has been featured on the TODAY Show, CNN, CBS News, HuffPost and Inside Edition. She has received the International da Vinci Award and was named to the NRF Foundation's "The List" of people shaping retail. She tells the full story in her book, Game Changer: The Remarkable Story of Caroline's Cart.Drew Ann Long is available for interviews with US, Mexican and Latin American media about accessible retail, caregiving and inclusion.About Drew Ann LongDrew Ann Long is the founder of Caroline's Cart and Caroline's Cause, which awards scholarships to high school seniors who have a sibling with a severe intellectual disability. A Certified Professional Speaker and resilience coach based in Alabama, she is the author of Game Changer: The Remarkable Story of Caroline's Cart. Learn more at drewannspeaks.About Caroline's CartCaroline's Cart is the first patented shopping cart designed for older children and adults with disabilities. Manufactured by Wanzl, it is available in more than 15,000 stores in all 50 U.S. states and eight countries. It won the 2013 International da Vinci Award for Transportation & Mobility.Media inquiries can be sent to Jasmine Bloemhof, Bloom Into The Spotlight, at...

Jasmine Bloemhof

Bloom Into The Spotlight

+1 310-722-5861

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Caroline's Cart Comes to Mexico City as Walmart Toreo Adopts the Patented Cart for Children and Adults with Disabilities News Provided By n/a October 30, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Retail



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