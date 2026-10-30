Viral Video: Terrifying Footage Shows Panama Shaken By 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake!

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck southern Panama on October 9, 2026, triggering widespread tremors and damaging buildings, roads and other infrastructure. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 12:56 PM local time, with its epicentre located approximately 12 kilometres southwest of Pitaloza Arriba in Herrera province, at a shallow depth of 12.6 kilometres. A video of the earthquake has now surfaced, capturing the violent shaking, cracks appearing on roads and sections of buildings collapsing as residents rushed outdoors to escape the tremors.

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The earthquake was reportedly felt by around 4.6 million people, including residents of Panama City, nearly 200 kilometres from the epicentre. The situation became more concerning when a second powerful earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude struck the region approximately two and a half hours later. More than 45 aftershocks were subsequently recorded. Several structures, including historic churches, sustained damage, while major cracks appeared on roads. A tsunami warning was initially issued for multiple Pacific coastal regions but was later withdrawn.

Following the earthquakes, authorities launched damage assessments and emergency response operations across the affected areas. Initial reports indicated that at least two people had sustained injuries, while no fatalities had been confirmed in early updates. The emergence of the recovered video has brought renewed attention to the scale of the disaster, showing the intensity of the tremors and the damage caused across southern Panama.