Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath Temple Visit Triggers Fatwa Row, Here's What Happened!

Cleric Declares Temple Visit 'Haram' Under Sharia Law

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has landed in a religious controversy after a Muslim cleric issued a fatwa over her visit to the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, described her visit and participation in Hindu religious rituals as 'haram' (forbidden) and 'najayaz' (impermissible) under Islamic Sharia law. According to the cleric, Sara, being a Muslim, was not permitted to visit a temple and participate in its religious practices. He termed her actions 'shirk', a concept in Islam referring to associating partners with Allah, and said she should perform 'Tauba' (repentance) and seek forgiveness. The cleric defended his position while speaking to IANS, stating that Islamic religious principles applied to the actress as a Muslim.

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Swami Chidanand Saraswati Opposes Fatwa Against Actress

The development drew reactions from Hindu religious leaders, including Swami Chidanand Saraswati, spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram. Speaking to reporters in Haridwar on Friday, he questioned the need to issue a fatwa against someone following what he described as a virtuous path. He said people who engage in good deeds, work for society and help others should be appreciated rather than targeted with religious rulings. Meanwhile, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, said the matter concerned Muslim clerics and their community. He also questioned the selective participation of Muslim men in Hindu cultural celebrations, asking why women and their families should not be included.

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Sara Ali Khan's Longstanding Connection With Kedarnath

Sara, daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has shared a longstanding association with Kedarnath. Her connection with the shrine dates back to her Bollywood debut film 'Kedarnath' (2018), which also starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She has visited the temple on several occasions since then, often sharing pictures from her pilgrimages on social media. The latest controversy has once again brought her religious visits and personal beliefs into public discussion. Neither Sara nor her team has publicly responded to the fatwa so far.