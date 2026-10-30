Protectall Announces New Name: Protectall Hometm

“Protecting what makes a house a home” reflects the company's continued growth, expanded capabilities and commitment to its retail partners and their customers

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ProtectAll, a leading provider of protection plans and warranty solutions, today announced that it is rebranding to ProtectAll HomeTM, reflecting the company's continued evolution and growing focus on protection solutions for the home.The new name builds on ProtectAll's established history while more clearly communicating who the company serves and the role it plays for its partners and their customers. ProtectAll HomeTM will continue to provide the same service, support and commitment its partners have come to expect, now under a name that better represents the company's future.“ProtectAll HomeTM is more than a new name, it's a clearer expression of who we are and where we're going,” said Chris Penn, President.“For decades, we've helped retailers and their customers protect the products they bring into their homes. Our new name reflects that purpose and a simple idea that has always been at the heart of our business: protecting what makes a house a home.”ProtectAll HomeTM partners with retailers and manufacturers to provide protection solutions across furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and other products found throughout the home. The company combines protection plan administration with sales enablement, customer care, service network management, technology and reporting designed to help its partners build stronger, more successful protection programs.“Our commitment goes well beyond administering a protection plan,” said Penn.“We want to help our partners grow their programs while delivering an exceptional experience when their customers need us most. ProtectAll HomeTM better represents that commitment and gives us a brand that can grow alongside our partners for years to come.”The transition to ProtectAll HomeTM will not change existing protection plans or the company's commitment to its customers and partners. The company will continue to operate with the same team and focus on delivering responsive service, innovative solutions and long-term partnerships.As part of the transition, the ProtectAll HomeTM name and branding will begin appearing across the company's communications, digital platforms, marketing materials and partner programs.About ProtectAll HomeTMProtecting what makes a house a home.ProtectAll HomeTM is a provider of protection plan and warranty solutions serving retailers, manufacturers, and consumers across the United States. With decades of industry experience, ProtectAll HomeTM partners with retailers to deliver protection programs designed to drive sales, enhance the customer experience and provide dependable service when customers need it most. Through sales enablement, technology, reporting, customer care and a nationwide service network, ProtectAll HomeTM helps its partners manage protection as an important part of the overall retail and customer experience.

Chris Penn

ProtectAll HomeTM

+1 440-227-1011

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ProtectAll Announces New Name: ProtectAll HomeTM News Provided By ProtectAll Home October 30, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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