Down Home Roots Herbal Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JASPER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - Down Home Roots Herbal, a Jasper-based herbal and natural wellness shop, has been named a 2026 Best of Texas Award winner. The recognition honors the business's commitment to guiding customers through their natural wellness journeys with knowledgeable support, quality products, and personalized options that cut through the overwhelming amount of information available today.What sets Down Home Roots Herbal apart is the breadth of its expertise. Rather than focusing on a single discipline, the team holds certifications in herbal, holistic, naturopathic, homeopathic, and energetics practices, and continues its education in new and specialty fields. That training supports a wide range of offerings, including herbs, tinctures, tonics, and whole-body naturopathic wellness guidance. Customers can also book appointments for one-on-one support and options tailored to their individual needs.The business's growth reflects the trust it has earned. Down Home Roots Herbal began at local farmers markets and festivals before opening a 700-square-foot shop in July 2023. Fueled by customer testimonies, the company built a new 3,600-square-foot store that opened in July 2026. Its in-house product line is now sold wholesale to more than 300 stores across the United States, carrying the shop's guiding philosophy,“Rooted in faith designed by research,” well beyond Jasper.“Natural wellness can feel overwhelming, and our goal has always been to make it simpler and more personal,” said the owner of Down Home Roots Herbal.“This award truly belongs to our customers, whose trust and kind words helped us grow from a market booth into the store we have today. We are grateful to serve this community and honored to be recognized.”Looking ahead, Down Home Roots Herbal remains focused on expanding its knowledge, growing its product offerings, and providing warm, welcoming guidance to every customer who walks through its doors. The 2026 Best of Texas Award marks a meaningful milestone and reinforces the team's commitment to helping the community find natural wellness options that fit their lives.For more information click here!

Down Home Roots Herbal

Down Home Roots Herbal

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Down Home Roots Herbal Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 30, 2026, 19:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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