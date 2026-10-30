Medicare Agents Helpline Breaks Down GLP-1 Drug Coverage, Funeral Costs, And IRMAA Premium Surcharges

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New guides explain GLP-1 drug coverage rules, what Medicare pays toward funeral costs, and how IRMAA affects premiums.

- Lori Dunn, Medicare Agents HelplineINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medicare Agents Helpline (medicareagentshelpline), a free nationwide directory connecting seniors with licensed Medicare insurance agents, today published three new guides addressing some of the most searched - and most misunderstood - cost questions in Medicare: prescription coverage for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, whether Medicare pays for funeral expenses, and how income affects monthly premiums through IRMAA.Each of these topics shares a common thread: seniors are often surprised to learn what Medicare does and doesn't pay for, sometimes after already assuming otherwise. Medicare Agents Helpline built these guides to close that gap before it becomes a costly surprise.“A lot of people assume Medicare automatically covers a drug like Ozempic or Wegovy, and the honest answer is that it depends entirely on why it was prescribed,” said Lori Dunn of Medicare Agents Helpline.“That one distinction changes everything about what you'll actually pay.”→ Does Medicare Cover Ozempic, Wegovy, and Other GLP-1 Drugs for Weight Loss?This guide explains why GLP-1 medications are typically not covered when prescribed for weight loss alone, but may be covered under Part D or Medicare Advantage when prescribed for an approved medical purpose like type 2 diabetes, along with details on a limited demonstration program expanding access for some beneficiaries.→ Does Medicare Cover Funeral or Burial Expenses?This guide addresses a question families often research during an already difficult time: Medicare does not cover funeral or burial costs. It walks through what Medicare's hospice benefit actually covers, why the confusion happens, and how final expense insurance is specifically designed to fill that gap.→ What Is IRMAA? How Income Affects Your Medicare PremiumsThis guide breaks down the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, a surcharge added to Part B and Part D premiums for beneficiaries above certain income thresholds, including how it's calculated, what counts as income, and how to request a new determination after a life-changing event like retirement.All three guides are free to read at medicareagentshelpline/insurance-blog. Seniors who want personalized help understanding their coverage or premiums can connect with a licensed local Medicare agent by entering their ZIP code at medicareagentshelpline.→ About Medicare Agents HelplineMedicare Agents Helpline (medicareagentshelpline) is a free, nationwide directory connecting seniors with licensed, independent Medicare insurance agents and brokers in their area. The platform helps consumers compare Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Prescription Drug Plan options by matching them with local, vetted professionals, and publishes an ongoing library of educational articles to help seniors make informed coverage decisions.→ Important Medicare InformationMedicare Agents Helpline is not affiliated with the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program. Agents may not offer every plan available in your area. For information about all of your options, visit Medicare or call 1-800-MEDICARE.→ New Resources Published This Week● Does Medicare Cover Ozempic, Wegovy, and Other GLP-1 Drugs for Weight Loss?● Does Medicare Cover Funeral or Burial Expenses?● How to Find a Medicare Supplement Agent Near You

Lori Dunn

Medicare Agents Helpline

+1 800-470-2911

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Medicare Agents Helpline Breaks Down GLP-1 Drug Coverage, Funeral Costs, and IRMAA Premium Surcharges News Provided By Medicare Agents Helpline October 30, 2026, 19:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry



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