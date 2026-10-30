Coinbase Shares Drop As Markets React To $6.3B Binance Hack

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto stocks slid sharply on Friday as investors digested both company earnings and fresh shockwaves from the Binance breach. Coinbase shares fell more than 13% a day after the exchange reported a decline in third-quarter revenue, while other major crypto-linked equities also posted steep losses, with stablecoin issuer Circle down more than 9% and Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy dropping about 8%, according to Yahoo Finance data.

The broad selloff followed Thursday's disclosure that Binance confirmed a $6.3 billion hack-described as the largest cryptocurrency theft on record-highlighting renewed counterparty risk concerns across the sector and adding pressure to equities tied to digital asset activity.

Coinbase shares dropped over 13% after the company reported third-quarter revenue down about 34% year over year, despite investment-related gains. Circle (stablecoins) and Strategy (Bitcoin holdings) also fell materially, reflecting sector-wide risk repricing after Binance's $6.3 billion breach. Even companies reporting strong net income saw their stocks sell off as revenue pressures and headline risk outweighed balance-sheet gains. Mining and blockchain finance stocks were hit as well, with IREN down more than 10% and Figure Technology Solutions off about 9%.

Key takeawaysBinance hack sparks sector-wide risk repricing

The immediate catalyst for Friday's moves was the news that Binance confirmed hackers stole about $6.3 billion, which Cointelegraph characterized in earlier coverage as the largest cryptocurrency theft on record. Earlier reporting also linked the breach to investigative efforts and asset recovery work, including references to the FBI; however, the specific market reaction across public crypto companies centered on the broader implication that even the largest trading venues can be disrupted at extreme scale.

In this context, equity markets appear to be treating the incident less as an isolated operational failure and more as a signal that tail risks remain elevated. For investors holding shares across exchanges, stablecoin providers, Bitcoin treasury strategies, and crypto infrastructure, the breach is a reminder that regulatory scrutiny, custody concerns, and liquidity fears can spread quickly when headlines involve figures of this magnitude.

Earnings show profits rising on crypto gains, but revenue pressure remains

Coinbase's report highlighted the tension investors have been weighing: net income can look strong when crypto valuations rise, even while core operating revenue declines. The company reported $719 million in net income, boosted by roughly $715 million in gains from cryptocurrency investments. Still, adjusted net income-excluding investment gains and other items-was $78 million. More importantly for the market's fundamentals, net revenue fell about 34% year over year to $1.16 billion.

Coinbase also noted that its prediction markets business surpassed $200 million in annualized revenue. That development may be relevant for long-term growth expectations, but on Friday, the stock reaction suggested traders were prioritizing near-term revenue momentum and the extra uncertainty created by the Binance breach.

Strategy's results showed a similar pattern. The company reported $19.53 billion in net income, largely driven by a $20.91 billion gain tied to the value of its Bitcoin holdings. Yet revenue declined 3% year over year to $125.4 million. Strategy also announced that Andrew Kang will step down as chief financial officer on Nov. 5. Despite these disclosures, Strategy's share price still fell about 8% on Friday, underscoring that when macro and sector headlines worsen, balance-sheet optics may not be enough to offset sentiment.

More than exchanges: miners and blockchain finance stocks join the selloff

The impact of the downturn extended beyond mainstream trading platforms. IREN, a Bitcoin mining and data center operator, fell more than 10% following the broader move in crypto equities. Figure Technology Solutions, a blockchain-based financial services company, dropped about 9% as well.

For investors, these declines matter because they connect the dots between exchange-level risk and the rest of the crypto operating stack. Mining companies can be sensitive to changes in network economics, market volatility, and risk appetite, while blockchain financial services firms often depend on healthy trading and settlement activity. When the market treats a major exchange breach as a signal of wider instability, the selloff tends to ripple through the ecosystem rather than stay confined to one issuer.

What to watch next

Going forward, the key question for public crypto equities is whether the Binance breach leads to sustained pressure on trading volumes, custody confidence, and revenue expectations-or whether markets stabilize as details of impact and recovery become clearer. Investors should monitor how exchanges and crypto service providers address operational and risk controls after the incident, alongside any follow-through in earnings trends that show whether revenue weakness is broad-based or temporary.

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