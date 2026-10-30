Sharjah Opens New Real Estate Registration Branch In Muwaileh Amid Property Investment

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sharjah has opened a new real estate registration branch in Muwaileh to meet growing demand for property services as residential developments and investment activity continue to expand in the area.

The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department said the new branch is part of its efforts to bring government services closer to residents, property owners and investors, while improving the efficiency of real estate transactions.

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The opening comes as Muwaileh and surrounding areas experience increased property development and population growth, creating greater demand for registration and related services.

The branch offers a range of services, including documentation of property transactions, issuance of title deeds, mortgage services, property valuations and contract attestation.

Growing property in Muwaileh

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the expansion reflects the rapid development taking place in Muwaileh and neighbouring communities.

"Muwaileh and its surrounding areas are witnessing an exceptional urban and investment boom, accompanied by a noticeable increase in real estate projects and population expansion," he said.

Al Shamsi added that the department recognised the need to establish a presence closer to customers and investors to keep pace with growing demand.

He said the new branch would help residents and investors complete property-related transactions more conveniently, saving time and supporting continued activity in Sharjah's real estate market.

The initiative follows the directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

Faster property services

Omar Al Mansoori, Director of the Branches Department at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the new facility forms part of a wider strategy to improve the department's branch network.

He said the Muwaileh branch has been equipped with modern technology and qualified staff to provide faster and more convenient services.

The expansion is intended to give customers more options for completing transactions at locations closer to their homes or businesses.

Expanding services across Sharjah

The Muwaileh branch joins the department's existing network across the emirate, including its main office in Al Layyeh, the Central Region branch and offices in Khorfakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al-Hisn.

The department said the expansion reflects its commitment to improving access to real estate services while supporting the emirate's continued urban and investment development.

Sharjah property market grows 14% as transactions reach Dh46.8 billion in 9 months Sharjah real estate transactions surge 61.8% to Dh7 billion in July Sharjah's Central, Eastern regions record Dh1.1 billion in property transactions in H1

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