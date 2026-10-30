NMDC Group Posts Dh2.4 Billion Net Profit , Supported By Strong Project Execution

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) NMDC Group reported a net profit of Dh2.4 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by strong project execution across its marine, energy and infrastructure businesses, alongside disciplined cost management and a diversified portfolio, despite a challenging operating environment.

Revenue increased 4 per cent year-on-year to Dh21.4 billion, driven by accelerated execution of projects across NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy and NMDC Infra.

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The Abu Dhabi-listed group said its performance reflected the resilience of its integrated business model and its ability to deliver large-scale projects across local and international markets.

UAE operations contributed 78 per cent of total revenue during the nine-month period, while international markets accounted for the remaining 22 per cent.

Project backlog reaches Dh54.1 billion

NMDC Group's project backlog stood at Dh54.1 billion at the end of September 2026, supported by Dh9.7 billion in new project awards secured during the first nine months.

The backlog provides visibility over future revenue as the group continues executing projects across the Middle East, North Africa and international markets.

The group also reported a net cash position of Dh3.9 billion, supporting its ability to invest in equipment, expand operations and pursue future growth opportunities.

Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of NMDC Group, said the results reflected the group's financial discipline and ability to deliver projects across its integrated businesses.

"By maintaining strict financial discipline and capitalizing on the synergies across our integrated business units, we have continued to convert a substantial project pipeline into sustained revenue growth," he said.

Fleet expansion supports international projects

NMDC Group continued expanding its marine capabilities, including the inauguration of its new heavy-duty dredger, Abu Al Bakhoush, in October 2026.

The vessel, inaugurated in Nantong, China, is 148 metres long, with installed power of 30,040 kilowatts and a maximum dredging depth of 38 metres.

The dredger joins the group's fleet of more than 170 vessels and marine units, strengthening its capacity to undertake complex dredging, trenching and port infrastructure projects.

Dr Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group, said the company continued investing in its fleet, artificial intelligence, digital technologies and workforce to strengthen operational capabilities.

Focus on international expansion

NMDC Group said it remained focused on expanding its international operations while maintaining financial discipline.

The company operates across marine dredging, energy, logistics, engineering and infrastructure, with projects spanning the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.

During the third quarter, the group also received the Sustainability Innovation Award 2026 from Construction Business News Middle East and the Contractor HSE Excellence Award from ICPE, recognising its environmental and safety initiatives.

The group said its strong project backlog, diversified operations and financial position would support its next phase of growth.

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