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Singapore Airlines Cancels 2 Flights To And From Dubai Until February 28, 2027

Singapore Airlines Cancels 2 Flights To And From Dubai Until February 28, 2027


Date: 2026-10-30 03:10:31

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments on the US-Iran war that started on February 28]

Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced cancelling two flights to and from Dubai until February 28, 2027, citing the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

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In a statement, the airline said the regional situation remains fluid, and other SIA flights may be affected, urging customers to visit its Flight Status page for the latest information on their flights.

The affected flights as of now are SQ494 departing Singapore for Dubai and Dubai-Singapore SQ495. Customers affected by the flight cancellations can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.

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The airline apologised to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused.

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Khaleej Times

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