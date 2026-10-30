Look: UAE Astronomers Capture Stunning Image Of Nebula Shaped Like A 'Boogeyman' Khaleej Times

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) After over a month of careful observation, the Al-Khatim Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi has successfully captured a stunning image of a cosmic cloud of gas and dust known as the 'Boogeyman' Nebula (LDN 1622).

The eerie nickname comes from a formation of gas dust in the lower left of the nebula that resembles a human figure, reminiscent of the mythical 'Boogeyman' used in Western folktales to frighten children. Similar legendary figures exist in Arab cultures, including 'Abu Rujm al-Masloukhah' or 'the Donkey of the Nap Time'.

Recommended For You

Nebula names are either designations for famous and long-discovered nebulae, such as the Orion Nebula or the Eagle Nebula, or names for recently discovered ones assigned by their discoverers or the first to image them.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

This nebula lies in the Orion constellation, approximately 1,500 light-years from Earth. It is a dark nebula appearing in front of a glowing mass of red hydrogen gas, which forms part of the 'Barnard Loop'.

Why does the nebula look like a 'Boogeyman'?

The "Boogeyman" Nebula appears this way due to the high density of gas and dust within it, which blocks light emitted from behind, making it show up as a dense, opaque dark cloud.

To the right of the Boogeyman's“head” is a smaller reflection nebula, vdB 62, which glows by reflecting light from a star within it, cataloged as HD 288313, illuminating its clouds with that star's light.

Imaging the Boogeyman Nebula was no simple task. Observations began on January 2, 2026 and continued until February 5, depending on weather conditions, sky clarity, and the moon's distance from the nebula's position.

Over this month-long campaign, the team captured 343 images, each with a five-minute exposure, totaling 28.5 hours of observation.

The observatory used a Kasra telescope with a 4.3-inch aperture, equipped with a color camera and a specialized filter to reduce light pollution. Thanks to the site's desert location and relatively dark skies, rated 6.5 on the Bortle scale, the team was able to capture even the faintest details. Observers are advised to view the final image from dark locations to fully appreciate its subtle structures.

UAE: 'King of planets' Jupiter can be seen with naked eye this weekend; how to watch 'Came straight from the airport': How 300 UAE residents flocked to desert to spot meteors Stunning images reveal razor-sharp detail of Jupiter's iconic Great Red Spot

ALSO READ