Sharjah Launches New Space And Astronomy Complex Under University Of Sharjah Khaleej Times

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sharjah will have a new space and astronomy complex, affiliated with and operated under the supervision of the University of Sharjah.

According to a decree by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, a specialised institution in space science and astronomy will be established in the emirates under the name 'Sharjah Space and Astronomy Complex'.

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The decree stipulates that the President of the University of Sharjah shall issue a decision to regulate the objectives, competencies, administration, and all affairs of the complex. It also provides for the transfer of all employees, assets, holdings, rights, obligations, and financial allocations of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology to the new complex.

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In accordance with the decree, Law No. (2) of 2019 concerning the establishment and regulation of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology is repealed.

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