Purehealth Net Profit Rises 14.1% To Dh1.8 Billion

PureHealth reported a 14.1 per cent increase in net profit to Dh1.8 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by the expansion of its international healthcare business, higher patient volumes in the UAE and continued growth in insurance operations.

The Abu Dhabi-listed healthcare group's revenue rose 11.5 per cent year-on-year to Dh22.4 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased 20.4 per cent to Dh4.2 billion.

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Its Ebitda margin widened to 18.6 per cent from 17.3 per cent a year earlier, reflecting improved operating efficiency and a growing contribution from higher-margin international businesses.

International operations accounted for approximately 33 per cent of group revenue during the period, as PureHealth continued expanding its healthcare presence outside the UAE.

Revenue from PureHealth's international healthcare operations rose 53 per cent year-on-year to Dh7.3 billion, supported by the consolidation of Hellenic Healthcare Group in Greece and Cyprus.

HHG contributed Dh2.3 billion to group revenue, while Circle Health Group in the UK recorded revenue growth of 5.3 per cent.

International EBITDA increased 63 per cent to Dh1.6 billion, with the margin improving to 22.3 per cent from 20.8 per cent.

Patient volumes at HHG rose 6 per cent, primarily driven by outpatient activity, while Circle Health Group benefited from increased demand for more complex inpatient services.

Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said the results reflected the group's strategy to build a more diversified healthcare business with a growing international presence.

He said the integration of HHG had strengthened the company's position in Greece and Cyprus, while the development of Circle Health Group was expanding its presence in the UK.

In the UAE, PureHealth's healthcare business recorded reported revenue of Dh8.7 billion, down 9.2 per cent year-on-year due to accounting adjustments related to the Unified Purchasing Programme, internal revenue eliminations and lower patient activity in the first quarter.

However, on a normalised basis, UAE healthcare revenue increased 6 per cent to Dh10.1 billion.

Outpatient volumes rose 9 per cent, while inpatient volumes increased 13 per cent during the first nine months.

The group's operational bed capacity expanded to 3,543 beds from 3,433 a year earlier, while occupancy reached 76 per cent.

UAE healthcare Ebitda increased 3 per cent to Dh1.74 billion, with its margin rising to 20 per cent from 17.7 per cent.

PureHealth's insurance business recorded an 11.7 per cent increase in revenue to Dh6.4 billion, supported by policy renewals, new business and pricing discipline.

Gross written premiums rose 14 per cent to Dh6.8 billion, while the number of insured members increased 2 per cent to approximately 3.4 million.

Health insurance claims processed grew 6 per cent to 43.2 million.

Daman, the group's insurance business, reported a 3.9 per cent increase in net profit to Dh667 million.

Its property and casualty insurance business generated Dh166 million in gross written premiums, supported by new products, partnerships and the launch of a dedicated offering for small and medium-sized enterprises.

PureHealth continued investing in specialised healthcare services and digital technologies across its operations.

In the UK, Circle Health Group reached an agreement to take over selected laboratory operations from Unilabs, expanding its diagnostics capabilities through two laboratory hubs in London and a wider network serving more than 90 external healthcare clients.

In the UAE, SEHA Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City in Al Ain was designated a Centre of Excellence for Stroke by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

SEHA Tawam Hospital also introduced the UAE's first certified low-dose radiotherapy programme, while Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City surpassed 1,200 robotic-assisted surgical procedures since launching its programme in 2020.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said the company was integrating artificial intelligence and digital technologies into clinical services, procurement and patient engagement to improve efficiency and access to care.

Looking ahead, PureHealth said international healthcare operations would remain a key growth driver, supported by the integration of HHG, expansion of higher-acuity services in the UK and selective acquisitions.

The group also plans to continue investing in specialised care, digital platforms and operational improvements across its UAE network.

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