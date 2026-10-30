Ukraine Calls For Emergency UN Security Council Meeting Over New Russian Attacks
“Following Russia's latest barbaric atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Dnipro, Chernihiv & Kremenchuk, where Russian missiles deliberately slaughtered 20 Ukrainians & wounded dozens more, we are convening an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council,” he wrote.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of October 29, a Russian jet-powered drone struck one of the platforms at the Dnipro train station. At the time of the strike, Train No. 866 from Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia was there. According to the latest reports, 15 people were kille as a result of the attack.Read also: Russian forces strike Dnipro railway station again, injuring one person
As a result of yesterday's Russian drone attack on the central part of Chernihiv, two 15-year-old girls were killed and 37 people sought medical attention, including five children.
In Kremenchuk, Poltava region, three people were killed and 28 others were injured -including three children-as a result of a Russian attack.
October 30 was declared a day of mourning for those killed in the shelling in Dnipro, Chernihiv, and Poltava region.
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