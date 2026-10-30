Heavy Duty Trucks Market Size To Reach USD 301.23 Billion By 2031, Driven By Freight Demand And Fleet Electrification Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Heavy Duty Trucks Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Heavy-Duty Trucks Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Oct 30th, 2026 - The heavy duty trucks market is estimated at USD 232.57 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 301.23 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by expanding freight volumes, fleet replacement requirements, and increasing investment in low-emission commercial vehicles.

Rising e-commerce activity is increasing demand for freight and logistics services, encouraging fleet operators to expand and upgrade their vehicle capacity. Stricter emission standards are also influencing purchasing decisions, as transport companies assess the operating costs and compliance requirements of conventional diesel trucks and alternative powertrain models.

The transition toward battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell trucks is creating new opportunities for manufacturers. However, adoption varies across applications and regions due to vehicle acquisition costs, charging and refueling infrastructure, and operational requirements. Diesel trucks continue to serve many long-haul, construction, and mining operations, while electric models are gaining attention in urban and regional transport.

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Key Trends Shaping the Heavy Duty Trucks Market

Expanding E-commerce and Freight Volumes

The growth of online retail is increasing demand for transportation and distribution services. Higher parcel volumes and time-sensitive deliveries are encouraging logistics companies to expand their fleets and improve vehicle utilization. This supports demand for heavy duty trucks used in regional distribution, long-distance freight, and warehouse transportation.

Emission Regulations Accelerating Fleet Renewal

Governments across major markets are introducing stricter emission standards for commercial vehicles. These regulations are encouraging fleet operators to replace older trucks with models that meet updated environmental requirements. Manufacturers are responding by expanding their low-emission vehicle portfolios and improving powertrain efficiency.

Growing Adoption of Battery-Electric Trucks

Battery-electric heavy duty trucks are gaining attention as battery costs decline and charging infrastructure improves. Their adoption is particularly relevant for urban and regional operations where predictable routes and depot-based charging can support daily vehicle use. Manufacturers are also investing in battery integration and vehicle software to improve operating efficiency.

Hydrogen Infrastructure Supporting Alternative Powertrains

Hydrogen corridor pilot programs are supporting the development of fuel-cell trucks for applications that require longer operating ranges and shorter refueling times. Projects across Asia-Pacific and other regions are helping test hydrogen-powered vehicles for freight and mining operations. However, hydrogen availability and fuel costs remain important considerations for wider adoption.

Heavy Duty Trucks Market Segmentation Analysis

By Tonnage Type

10 to 15 T

More Than 15 T

By Class

Class 7

Class 8

By Propulsion Type

Diesel

Battery-Electric

Fuel-Cell Electric (FCEV)

Alternative Fuels (CNG, LNG, Biodiesel)

By Application

Construction and Mining

Freight and Logistics

Municipal and Utilities

Others

By Truck Body Type

Tractor-Trailer

Rigid Dump

Tanker

Others

By Sales Channel

OEM/First Purchase

Lease and Rental

After-market Retrofit

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Heavy Duty Trucks Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The heavy duty trucks market has a moderately concentrated competitive structure, with established manufacturers competing through vehicle portfolios, powertrain development, manufacturing capabilities, and regional expansion. Companies are also investing in electric and hydrogen-powered trucks, battery supply arrangements, software capabilities, and fleet services to address changing customer requirements.

Key players include:

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Traton SE

Volvo Group

PACCAR Inc.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Tata Motors Ltd.

FAW Group Corp.

CNHTC (Sinotruk)

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Hino Motors Ltd.

Navistar International

Iveco Group N.V.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Nikola Corporation

JAC Motors

Kamaz PJSC

Foton Motor Co. Ltd.

Conclusion

The heavy duty trucks market is projected to grow steadily through 2031, supported by rising freight requirements, e-commerce expansion, and fleet replacement activity. Stricter emission regulations and investment in alternative powertrains are also influencing product development and purchasing decisions.

However, high upfront costs for zero-emission trucks, fuel price fluctuations, and gaps in charging and hydrogen refueling infrastructure may affect adoption. These challenges are particularly relevant for smaller fleet operators and businesses involved in long-distance transportation.

Overall, demand for freight transportation and the gradual adoption of lower-emission vehicles are expected to support market growth. Manufacturers that address vehicle cost, operational range, infrastructure compatibility, and fleet efficiency will remain important participants in the competitive landscape.

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