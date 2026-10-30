MENAFN - GetNews)"A specialist reviews an anatomical knee model with a patient during a regenerative medicine consultation at Prince Health in The Woodlands, TX."Prince Health, led by founder Dr. Ashley Prince, continues offering personalized regenerative medicine in The Woodlands, TX. Designed for adults managing chronic joint pain and stiffness, the practice provides non-surgical care plans that support the body's natural healing processes, improve mobility, and promote long-term joint comfort across The Woodlands and surrounding communities.

THE WOODLANDS, TX - October 30, 2026 - Prince Health continues to offer regenerative medicine in The Woodlands, T to adults who want natural, non-surgical options for managing chronic joint pain. Led by founder Dr. Ashley Prince, the practice provides personalized regenerative care plans designed to support joint health, mobility, and long-term comfort for residents of The Woodlands and the surrounding area.

For many adults between 40 and 60, joint pain is a daily reality. Years of work, exercise, sports, and general wear and tear can gradually affect the knees, hips, shoulders, and other joints. What begins as occasional stiffness can become a persistent problem that disrupts sleep, limits activity, and makes it harder to keep up with work and family life.

Many patients in The Woodlands and nearby communities are looking for options that go beyond short-term symptom management. Some want to avoid or delay surgery. Others prefer to limit their reliance on pain medication. As a result, interest in conservative approaches that work with the body's own healing processes has continued to grow among adults who want to stay active.

Regenerative medicine is a field focused on supporting the body's natural repair processes. Rather than simply masking discomfort, these approaches aim to encourage the body's own biological resources to support healing in areas affected by injury, overuse, or age-related change. Research in this area continues to develop, and the response to care can vary from person to person.

At Prince Health, care begins with a conversation and a thorough evaluation. The team reviews each patient's health history, symptoms, activity level, and goals before recommending an approach. The clinic emphasizes realistic expectations, and results depend on factors such as the condition being treated, the patient's overall health, and consistency with the recommended plan.

Potential benefits patients may experience include:



A natural, non-surgical approach to joint pain management

Support for the body's own healing processes

Care plans tailored to each patient's condition, lifestyle, and goals

Potential support for improved joint comfort and mobility

Guidance that may help patients stay active and maintain joint health over time Convenient local access for residents of The Woodlands and surrounding areas

Regenerative treatments are not appropriate for everyone. Patients are encouraged to share their full medical history so the care team can determine the safest and most suitable option.

Prince Health's approach centers on long-term joint health rather than short-term fixes alone. Under Dr. Prince's leadership, the practice emphasizes patient education so people understand what may be contributing to their pain and how they can support their own progress. Prince Health also offers integrated services within its medical clinic and pain management offerings, which allows care plans to be coordinated under one roof for patients who need more than one type of support.

Local access matters, too. Patients in The Woodlands can receive care close to home, which can make it easier to keep up with the evaluations and follow-up visits that many care plans require.

“Many of the people we see are in the prime of their lives, and they're frustrated that joint pain is slowing them down,” said Dr. Ashley Prince, founder of Prince Health.“They want options that work with their body, not just cover up symptoms, and they want to understand what's happening. We're glad to keep serving The Woodlands community with regenerative care that is personal, thoughtful, and honest about what to expect.”

Dr. Prince added that the practice's philosophy is built on partnership.“Our goal is to work alongside each patient. Every joint and every person is different, so we take the time to listen, explain the options, and build a plan that fits their life. People do best when they feel informed and supported.”

Adults in The Woodlands and surrounding communities who are interested in Woodlands regenerative medicine can schedule an appointment with Prince Health. During the initial visit, the team reviews the patient's concerns and goals, explains the recommended approach, and determines whether regenerative care is a good fit. Service details and contact options are available on the Prince Healt website, and patients are encouraged to reach out with questions about availability and insurance.

About Us

Prince Health is a regenerative medicine and pain management practice located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded by Dr. Ashley Prince, the practice specializes in regenerative medicine, chiropractic care, and non-surgical pain management for joint and musculoskeletal concerns. Prince Health is committed to providing patients in The Woodlands and surrounding areas with natural, non-surgical treatment options for chronic joint pain and mobility challenges.