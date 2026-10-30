Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center Expands Auto Accident Care In West Henrietta, New York

MENAFN - GetNews)"A chiropractor examines a patient's neck during an auto accident care evaluation at Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center in West Henrietta, NY."Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center, led by Dr. Joseph Donnelli, has expanded its capabilities to offer dedicated auto accident care in West Henrietta, NY. The practice provides non-surgical, drug-free treatment for adults dealing with whiplash, neck stiffness, back pain, and soft-tissue injuries following a collision. Through gentle spinal adjustments and personalized recovery plans, the clinic supports mobility and healing across West Henrietta and the Greater Rochester area.

WEST HENRIETTA, NY - October 30, 2026 - Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center has expanded its care capabilities to offer dedicated auto accident care in West Henrietta, New Yor. Led by Dr. Joseph Donnelli, the practice provides chiropractic evaluation and conservative, hands-on treatment for adults in West Henrietta and the Greater Rochester area who are dealing with neck pain, back pain, stiffness, and other musculoskeletal symptoms after a car accident.

Even a low-speed collision can place sudden force on the body. The neck, shoulders, and lower back are especially vulnerable, since the body can be jolted forward and back in a fraction of a second. In Western New York, busy commuter routes, winter road conditions, and lake-effect snow add to the everyday risk of a crash. For many people, the pain that follows is not limited to the day of the accident. Stiffness and soreness may build over the following days, and some symptoms may not appear right away.

Many patients in West Henrietta and surrounding communities want conservative options as they recover. Some prefer to avoid relying on pain medication. Others want a clearer understanding of what is contributing to their discomfort so they can return to work, family responsibilities, and normal routines. As a result, interest in non-invasive, drug-free care has grown among people recovering from collision-related injuries.

Chiropractic care focuses on the relationship between the spine, joints, muscles, and nervous system. After an accident, patients often report symptoms commonly described as whiplash-type injuries, along with muscle tightness, restricted joint motion, and tension headaches. Chiropractic care for these concerns may include gentle spinal adjustments, soft-tissue techniques, and guided movement and posture strategies intended to support mobility and reduce strain on injured tissues. Research in this area continues to develop, and responses to care vary from person to person.

At Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center, care begins with a conversation and a thorough evaluation. The team reviews the details of the accident, the patient's symptoms, health history, and daily demands before recommending a plan. Treatment is tailored to the individual and adjusted as recovery progresses. Individual results vary, and outcomes depend on factors such as the nature of the injury, the timing of care, consistency with the plan, and overall health.

Potential benefits patients may experience include:



A non-surgical, drug-free approach to neck, back, and soft-tissue pain after an accident

Support for improved joint mobility and reduced muscle tension

Care plans built around each patient's injuries, work demands, and goals

Guidance on posture, movement, and at-home strategies that may support recovery

Ongoing reassessment so the plan can change as symptoms change Convenient local access for residents of West Henrietta and the Greater Rochester area

Chiropractic care does not replace emergency or hospital evaluation. Anyone involved in an accident who has severe pain, numbness, weakness, loss of consciousness, or other concerning symptoms should seek medical attention immediately. Patients are encouraged to share their full health history and to follow the guidance of their physician.

The expanded focus reflects the practice's broader commitment to whole-person musculoskeletal care. Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center serves patients across several Western New York communities, with locations in West Henrietta, Hilton, and Lima. The practice also provides soft tissue injury treatment in Lima, N, which reflects the team's experience with the muscle and connective-tissue strain that often follows a collision. For patients, that means access to a chiropractor with a hands-on approach to both accident recovery and everyday musculoskeletal pain.

“After an accident, a lot of people aren't sure where to turn. They're sore, they're stressed, and they're worried about missing work,” said Dr. Joseph Donnelli, CEO and chiropractor at Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center.“Our role is to evaluate what's going on, explain it in plain language, and build a conservative plan that supports their recovery without surgery or a reliance on medication. We're glad to expand this care for the West Henrietta community.”

Dr. Donnelli added that the practice's approach is built on education and realistic expectations.“Every accident and every body is different. Some patients notice changes fairly quickly, and others need more time and consistency. We'd rather be honest about that and work alongside each person than promise something we can't deliver.”

Adults in West Henrietta and surrounding communities who are interested in Henrietta auto accident care can schedule a consultation with the practice. During the initial visit, the team reviews the patient's symptoms and goals, explains the recommended approach, and determines whether chiropractic care is an appropriate fit. Service details, locations, and contact options are available on the Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Cente website, and patients are encouraged to reach out with questions about availability and insurance coverage.

About Us

Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center is a chiropractic and wellness practice with locations in West Henrietta, Hilton, and Lima, New York. Led by Dr. Joseph Donnelli, the practice specializes in chiropractic care, auto accident care, soft tissue injury treatment, and posture correction. Crossroads Chiropractic & Health Center is committed to providing patients in West Henrietta and surrounding areas with non-surgical, drug-free treatment options for neck pain, back pain, and musculoskeletal injuries.