LG Introduces Its Ultra-Large 292 Cm (115
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 30 October 2026: LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) today introduced its 292 cm (115") QNED evo AI Mini LED TV, the largest model in its 2026 QNED evo lineup. Positioned as the giant of entertainment, the TV is built for viewers who want a bigger and more immersive way to watch, bringing the scale of the cinema, the energy of the stadium and the intensity of gaming into the living room.
Powered by LG's Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3, the 292 cm (115") QNED evo combines Mini LED picture quality with AI-based picture and sound technologies, so that colour, contrast and detail hold up across every inch of the ultra-large screen.
Brian Jung, Director – Media Entertainment Solution, LG Electronics India, said:“The 292 cm (115")QNED evo Mini LED TV reflects our commitment to creating more immersive home entertainment experiences. By combining ultra-large screen technology with enhanced picture quality, AI-powered sound and advanced gaming features, we are giving consumers new ways to enjoy their favourite sports, movies and games at home. True to its name as the giant of entertainment, it brings the scale of the cinema, the energy of the stadium and the thrill of gaming together on one screen.
One Screen, Four Big Experiences
Bringing the Cinema Home
On a screen this large, picture quality has to work harder. The 292 cm (115") QNED evo uses Precision Dimming Ultra to control thousands of local dimming zones, revealing fine detail in dark scenes while keeping bright highlights crisp. The result is deeper blacks, cleaner highlights and stronger contrast, with depth preserved even in shadow-heavy scenes.
Dynamic QNED Color Pro optimises colour mapping, so tones stay rich and accurate even in bright HDR scenes. It is certified by Intertek for 100 percent Color Volume1, enabling faithful colour reproduction across the full 292 cm (115") screen.
The Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3, which draws on 13 years of LG OLED leadership to bring LG's OLED light-control capability to QNED, also powers AI Super Upscaling. Using deep learning, it analyses on-screen objects and refines texture, edges and fine detail, so 4K visuals look natural and stay crisp on the big screen. AI Picture Pro enhances faces, bodies and other key elements to improve perceived depth, while Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyses each frame to refine resolution, brightness and clarity.
Recreating the Stadium Atmosphere
The 292 cm (115") QNED evo is built to make live sport feel bigger. Its wide colour range adds impact to bright sports scenes, while AI Sound Pro creates virtual 11.1.2-channel surround sound through the TV's built-in speakers, delivering clearer spatial separation and a more immersive soundstage. Together with AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, it brings a stadium-scale experience to sports and big-action content.
With the webOS 26 platform, fans can also keep up with the game without leaving the screen. Sports Portal brings live content, scores, match schedules and league standings into one place, and Sports Alert sends notifications for chosen teams and leagues. Key stats such as match progress and game-result predictions appear on an on-screen AI Concierge card, helping viewers follow several games at once.
Elevating Gaming Immersion
For gamers, the 292 cm (115") QNED evo turns its ultra-large screen into a responsive gaming display. It supports variable refresh rate (VRR) up to 165Hz, AMD FreeSyncTM Premium and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), keeping rapid in-game action sharp, highly responsive and free of lag.
The new Motion Booster raises the refresh rate to 330Hz, significantly reducing motion blur and keeping visuals smooth in fast-paced shooters and racing games, where split-second reactions matter. LG Gaming Portal adds an all-in-one destination with access to thousands of cloud gaming services and native web games.
Giant-Screen Entertainment, Made Smarter
As the largest model in LG's 2026 QNED evo lineup, the 292 cm (115") TV pairs its scale with AI-based personalisation on webOS 26. With Voice ID, the TV recognises each user and automatically loads their personalised My Page home screen. AI Concierge gives context-aware suggestions and quick access to useful functions based on what is being watched. Multi-AI support, powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, lets users ask questions, check information and search for related content while watching.
All of this is secured by LG Shield, a CES 2026 Innovation Award-winning technology that uses advanced encryption to keep user data and personalised experiences safe.
Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) equals or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space, as independently verified by Intertek.
Outlook: Elevating Large-Screen Home Entertainment
With the 292 cm (115") QNED evo AI Mini LED TV, LG Electronics India continues to expand its premium television portfolio with a focus on large-screen viewing, advanced picture processing and connected entertainment. Bringing together Mini LED technology, AI-powered enhancements, gaming capabilities and personalised smart TV features on its largest QNED evo screen, LG aims to meet the evolving entertainment needs of consumers who want the cinema, the stadium and the gaming arena at home.
About LG Electronics India Ltd
LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on various consumer electronics and B2B businesses, from home appliances and media entertainment to HVAC and commercial displays. LGEIL's manufacturing units at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Ranjangaon, Pune, Maharashtra, have the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.
Powered by LG's Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3, the 292 cm (115") QNED evo combines Mini LED picture quality with AI-based picture and sound technologies, so that colour, contrast and detail hold up across every inch of the ultra-large screen.
Brian Jung, Director – Media Entertainment Solution, LG Electronics India, said:“The 292 cm (115")QNED evo Mini LED TV reflects our commitment to creating more immersive home entertainment experiences. By combining ultra-large screen technology with enhanced picture quality, AI-powered sound and advanced gaming features, we are giving consumers new ways to enjoy their favourite sports, movies and games at home. True to its name as the giant of entertainment, it brings the scale of the cinema, the energy of the stadium and the thrill of gaming together on one screen.
One Screen, Four Big Experiences
Bringing the Cinema Home
On a screen this large, picture quality has to work harder. The 292 cm (115") QNED evo uses Precision Dimming Ultra to control thousands of local dimming zones, revealing fine detail in dark scenes while keeping bright highlights crisp. The result is deeper blacks, cleaner highlights and stronger contrast, with depth preserved even in shadow-heavy scenes.
Dynamic QNED Color Pro optimises colour mapping, so tones stay rich and accurate even in bright HDR scenes. It is certified by Intertek for 100 percent Color Volume1, enabling faithful colour reproduction across the full 292 cm (115") screen.
The Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3, which draws on 13 years of LG OLED leadership to bring LG's OLED light-control capability to QNED, also powers AI Super Upscaling. Using deep learning, it analyses on-screen objects and refines texture, edges and fine detail, so 4K visuals look natural and stay crisp on the big screen. AI Picture Pro enhances faces, bodies and other key elements to improve perceived depth, while Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyses each frame to refine resolution, brightness and clarity.
Recreating the Stadium Atmosphere
The 292 cm (115") QNED evo is built to make live sport feel bigger. Its wide colour range adds impact to bright sports scenes, while AI Sound Pro creates virtual 11.1.2-channel surround sound through the TV's built-in speakers, delivering clearer spatial separation and a more immersive soundstage. Together with AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, it brings a stadium-scale experience to sports and big-action content.
With the webOS 26 platform, fans can also keep up with the game without leaving the screen. Sports Portal brings live content, scores, match schedules and league standings into one place, and Sports Alert sends notifications for chosen teams and leagues. Key stats such as match progress and game-result predictions appear on an on-screen AI Concierge card, helping viewers follow several games at once.
Elevating Gaming Immersion
For gamers, the 292 cm (115") QNED evo turns its ultra-large screen into a responsive gaming display. It supports variable refresh rate (VRR) up to 165Hz, AMD FreeSyncTM Premium and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), keeping rapid in-game action sharp, highly responsive and free of lag.
The new Motion Booster raises the refresh rate to 330Hz, significantly reducing motion blur and keeping visuals smooth in fast-paced shooters and racing games, where split-second reactions matter. LG Gaming Portal adds an all-in-one destination with access to thousands of cloud gaming services and native web games.
Giant-Screen Entertainment, Made Smarter
As the largest model in LG's 2026 QNED evo lineup, the 292 cm (115") TV pairs its scale with AI-based personalisation on webOS 26. With Voice ID, the TV recognises each user and automatically loads their personalised My Page home screen. AI Concierge gives context-aware suggestions and quick access to useful functions based on what is being watched. Multi-AI support, powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, lets users ask questions, check information and search for related content while watching.
All of this is secured by LG Shield, a CES 2026 Innovation Award-winning technology that uses advanced encryption to keep user data and personalised experiences safe.
Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) equals or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space, as independently verified by Intertek.
Outlook: Elevating Large-Screen Home Entertainment
With the 292 cm (115") QNED evo AI Mini LED TV, LG Electronics India continues to expand its premium television portfolio with a focus on large-screen viewing, advanced picture processing and connected entertainment. Bringing together Mini LED technology, AI-powered enhancements, gaming capabilities and personalised smart TV features on its largest QNED evo screen, LG aims to meet the evolving entertainment needs of consumers who want the cinema, the stadium and the gaming arena at home.
About LG Electronics India Ltd
LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on various consumer electronics and B2B businesses, from home appliances and media entertainment to HVAC and commercial displays. LGEIL's manufacturing units at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Ranjangaon, Pune, Maharashtra, have the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment