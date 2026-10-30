Atlas Copco Group Celebrates Expansion Week In The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

From October 26–29, 2026, the Group celebrated projects at two sites in New York and one in South Carolina. The investments expand production of oil-free compressors, dry vacuum pumps, and gas and process equipment, supporting shorter lead times, stronger supply chains, and production closer to customers.

Voorheesville, New York: Atlas Copco Comptec opened a 63,000-square-foot expansion to meet demand for large integrally geared centrifugal compressors and turboexpanders used in liquefied natural gas, carbon capture, industrial gases, heat pumps, and other applications. The expansion will bring the workforce to about 340 at the 45-acre site.

Genesee County, New York: Edwards Vacuum, part of Atlas Copco Group, opened a 250,000-square-foot facility to expand US production of advanced dry vacuum pumps for the semiconductor industry. Powered by renewable hydroelectric energy, the site is expected to employ up to 600 people and strengthen the US domestic semiconductor supply chain.

Rock Hill, South Carolina: Atlas Copco Compressors will begin US assembly of dedicated models from its flagship Z range of oil-free air compressors at a new 200,000-square-foot facility. The multi-functional site will support assembly, distribution, and remanufacturing operations for several Atlas Copco Group businesses.

“Expansion Week reflects our long-term commitment to producing products closer to our customers,” said Aaron Prato, President, Atlas Copco North America Inc.“These investments help us strengthen supply chains, respond more quickly to customer needs, and support continued industrial growth in the United States.”

Atlas Copco Group operates 26 production, remanufacturing, and distribution centers and more than 160 locations across the United States, employing approximately 7,500 people. Expansion Week US recognized the employees, customers, and local partners supporting the company's continued investment in US manufacturing.

For more information please contact:

Paul Humphreys

...

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer technologies for air and gas compression, vacuum and abatement, automated assembly and quality control, mobile energy management and power generation as well as portable and industrial flow technologies. Across the United States, Atlas Copco Group operates more than 160 locations, including 26 production, remanufacturing, and distribution facilities, and employs approximately 7,500 people.

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