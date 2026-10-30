Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Compass, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of former Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (“Anywhere”) (formerly trading as NYSE: HOUS) investors who acquired Compass, Inc. (“Compass” or the“Company”) (NYSE: COMP) common stock in direct exchange for Anywhere securities pursuant to the S-4 registration statement, 424B3 prospectus, and related oral communications (collectively, with materials incorporated therein, the“Registration Statement” or“Offering Materials”), issued in connection with the January 2026 stock-for-stock exchange by which Compass acquired and merged with Anywhere (the“Merger”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/compass-inc-comp-class_action_lawsuit. Compass Case Details The Complaint alleges that:



(1) the Offering Materials falsely attested that Defendants were making (and would continue to make)“reasonable best efforts to obtain [] authorizations and consents”“from certain regulatory authorities” and“to take, or cause to be taken, all appropriate actions and [...] all things necessary, proper or advisable under applicable law (including any antitrust laws) to consummate and make effective the merger at the earliest practicable date”; and (2) the Offering Materials misrepresented and omitted material facts concerning Compass's“compliance with applicable laws, the absence of governmental investigations and the possession of and compliance with licenses and permits necessary for the conduct of business[.]”



What's Next for Compass Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/compass-inc-comp-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Compass you have until December 7, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Compass Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Compass Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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