North 43 Bistro Begins Fall And Winter Dining Season With Seasonal Menu In South Portland, Maine

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Waterfront restaurant enters its October–April dining season with autumn-inspired entrées, lunch specials, and Tuesday pasta nights.

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- North 43 Bistro, a waterfront restaurant at Spring Point Marina in South Portland, Maine, has entered its fall and winter dining season, featuring a seasonal menu of seafood, slow-braised meats, autumn vegetables, and weekly dining specials.During the October to April period, the restaurant adopts a different menu that utilizes foods found during winter. The restaurant continues to provide its services and offers lunch and dinner menus and also indoor waterfront dining along with private event space.Some items on the seasonal menu include slow-cooked short ribs with port wine and fall vegetables and served with mashed potatoes. The seafood menu features seared scallops with butternut squash puree and squash caponata along with grilled salmon with soba noodles, ramen broth, broccolini, and crispy mushrooms.Some other meals include wild boar Bolognese over savory crepe with pecorino ricotta, tamari-maple brined pork chop with gingered purple sticky rice, and curried lentils with roasted delicata squash.Seasonal starters include crispy Brussels sprouts with miso-honey glaze, gochujang sesame-honey-glazed pork bites, and roasted butternut squash salad with goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, and cranberry-maple vinaigrette.The restaurant's lunch selections feature chicken salad pita sandwiches with cranberry mayonnaise, steak and cheddar melts, roasted turkey sandwiches, and slow-braised chicken pot pie.As part of its weekly dining schedule, North 43 Bistro offers Tuesday Pasta Nights, featuring a three-course meal consisting of a first course, a choice of three pasta entrées, and dessert for $45 per person, excluding applicable taxes and gratuity.From fall to winter, the restaurant is open from Tuesday to Saturday, where they serve their lunch special menu from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and their happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.North 43 Bistro, located in the waterfront area of South Portland, also offers rooms for hosting parties and corporate meetings.The seasonal change represents how the restaurant continues to make adjustments in its offerings as well as remaining in its waterfront setting.About North 43 BistroNorth 43 Bistro is a bistro restaurant on the water at Spring Point Marina in South Portland, Maine. North 43 Bistro serves American food in season, fresh seafood, and changes its menus for lunch and dinner daily. For menu information, hours of operation, and to make a reservation, please visit north43bistro.

Marcus Tovar

Maine Marketing Company

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North 43 Bistro Begins Fall and Winter Dining Season With Seasonal Menu in South Portland, Maine News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 30, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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