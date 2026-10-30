Doordash's $17B Instacart Deal Draws Significant Street Attention A Look At What Analysts Have To Say
|Analyst Rating on CART
|Old Market Rating
|New Market Rating
|Wedbush
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Needham
|Buy
|Hold
|Citizens
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Bernstein
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Overweight
|Neutral
Source: The Fly
Wedbush Upgrades DoorDash, Wells Fargo Cut Targets
According to The Fly, Wedbush upgraded DoorDash to 'Outperform' from 'Neutral' and raised its price target to $230 from $220. The firm noted that DoorDash delivered record Marketplace gross order value (GOV), revenue and net income in the third quarter, all ahead of expectations. It said the Instacart acquisition strengthens DoorDash's grocery strategy.
Wedbush views consolidation as valuable for DoorDash and sees Instacart's technology and tools as additive to the fastest-growing part of DoorDash's business. According to The Fly, the firm said the deal is not expected to close until late 2027 or early 2028.
According to The Fly, Wells Fargo lowered its DoorDash price target to $200 from $230 while maintaining an 'Equal Weight' rating. The firm cited solid results, stronger U.S. core restaurant GOV and slightly higher 2027 GOV and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) estimates, while noting mixed views on the Instacart deal.
|Analyst on DASH
|Old PT
|New PT
|Market Rating
|Scotiabank
|$275
|$235
|Outperform
|Needham
|$265
|$235
|Buy
|Wedbush
|$220
|$230
|Outperform
|UBS
|$225
|$213
|Neutral
|Wells Fargo
|$230
|$200
|Equal Weight
|Barclays
|$230
|$205
|Equal Weight
Source: The Fly
How Retail Views This Partnership
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for both DASH and CART remained 'extremely bullish' over the past 24 hours, with chatter levels rated 'high' for DASH and 'extremely high' for CART.
DASH shares have dropped over 22% year-to-date, while CART shares have gained over 22% during the same period.
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