Doordash's $17B Instacart Deal Draws Significant Street Attention A Look At What Analysts Have To Say



Cantor Fitzgerald, Bernstein and Morgan Stanley raised their CART price targets to $65, citing limited prospects for a competing bid.

Needham lowered its DASH price target to $235 from $265, while Wells Fargo cut its target to $200 from $230; both maintained their existing ratings, with Wells Fargo expressing mixed views on the acquisition, The Fly reported. According to Koyfin data, 34 of 42 analysts rate DASH 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy', while the remaining eight rate it 'Hold'.

DoorDash (DASH) and Instacart (CART) drew investor attention on Friday after multiple analysts revised their ratings and price targets following the companies' $17 billion acquisition agreement announced Thursday.

Needham lowered its price target on DoorDash to $235 from $265 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating, according to The Fly. The firm views the Instacart acquisition positively from strategic and financial standpoints but said regulatory risk remains the biggest question. Needham added that DoorDash is better positioned to integrate the business and capture synergies following its technology replatforming, The Fly reported.

DASH shares traded 1% higher, while CART shares traded 1.5% lower at the time of writing.

According to Koyfin data, 34 out of 42 analysts covering DASH rate the stock 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy', while eight rate it 'Hold'. The 12-month price target ranges from $172 to $350, with an average of $256.18.

Meanwhile, 18 out of 30 analysts covering CART rate it 'Hold', while 12 rate the stock 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy', according to Koyfin data. The 12-month price target ranges from $46 to $65, with an average of $58.56.

Analysts Reassess Instacart After $65-Per-Share Deal

According to The Fly, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Instacart to 'Neutral' from 'Overweight' and raised its price target to $65 from $63, citing the pending takeover. Bernstein also lowered its rating to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform' and raised its target to $65 from $60. Bernstein expects the deal to pass, The Fly reported.

According to The Fly, Citizens downgraded Instacart's rating to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform' without a price target, saying it does not expect another bidder to outbid DoorDash.