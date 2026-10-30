PM Modi Visits Valley Of Flowers And Watches Anand Math In Ekta Nagar

PM Modi Visits Valley of Flowers and Inaugurates Bharat Parv 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the Valley of Flowers near the Statue of Unity and watched a theatrical presentation of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic work 'Anand Math' at Ekta Nagar here in Ekta Nagar during his two-day visit to Gujarat ahead of the National Unity Day celebrations on October 31. Spread across 24 acres, the Valley of Flowers has been developed to promote biodiversity conservation and eco-tourism. The floral landscape comprises 14 lakh plants belonging to 112 species. The attraction features a carefully curated landscape enriched with vibrant seasonal blooms and diverse flora, offering visitors a scenic and tranquil environment. It reflects the ecological richness of the region and provides visitors an opportunity to appreciate its diverse plant life.

Cultural Tributes and Bharat Parv 2026

The Prime Minister also witnessed a theatrical presentation of 'Anand Math', the timeless literary work that inspired the spirit of nationalism among people. Sharing his experience on X, Modi said, "At Ekta Nagar, watched a wonderful theatrical presentation of Anand Math, the timeless work that ignited the spirit of nationalism among people. It was particularly special to have descendants of the great Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay present on the occasion. Anand Math and the immortal Vande Mataram continue to stir a deep sense of pride and love for our nation."

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Bharat Parv 2026 at around in Ekta Nagar, marking another key event of his Gujarat visit. The festival celebrates India's cultural diversity, traditions, cuisines, crafts and heritage under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', bringing together the cultural identities of States and Union Territories on a common platform. The event features state-wise and Union Territory-wise cultural days showcasing traditional dance, music, folk arts and performances. It also includes a Studio Kitchen and food stalls presenting authentic regional cuisines, traditional recipes and specialities from different parts of the country. A theme pavilion will offer visitors a journey through India's cultural and geographical landscape, highlighting its heritage, traditions and tourism attractions. Craft stalls will showcase traditional handicrafts, handloom products, regional artworks and the skills of artisans from across the country. Dignitaries, representatives and cultural delegates from different states and Union Territories are also participating in the festival to strengthen inter-state cultural engagement.

The Prime Minister also witnessed the Ekta Prakash Parv, followed by the Narmada Aarti. PM Modi is in Gujarat to participate in the National Unity Day celebrations on October 31, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and celebrates his enduring contribution to the political integration and unity of India. The 2026 celebrations at Ekta Nagar will bring citizens together in a tribute to national unity, integrity, security and the spirit of“Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.” (ANI)

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