INS Tarkash Arrives In Mauritius For Operational Maritime Deployment

INS Tarkash Docks in Mauritius

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tarkash arrived at Port Louis in Mauritius on Friday as part of its operational deployment to the southern Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The vessel is slated to participate in ceremonies commemorating the 192nd Aapravasi Diwas on November 2. During the port call, the naval personnel will engage in joint training activities along with the Mauritius Coast Guard, alongside cultural interactions and public outreach initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral connections.

"INS Tarkash arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, on 30 Oct 26 during her operational deployment to the southern IOR. During the port call, the ship's crew will undertake joint training activities with the Mauritius Coast Guard, along with cultural exchanges and community outreach to deepen people-to-people connect. The ship will also participate in events commemorating the 192nd Aapravasi Diwas on 02 Nov 26," the Indian Navy's spokesperson posted on X.

Strategic Maritime Collaboration

In August, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan called on Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, where both leaders held discussions concerning enhanced maritime security collaboration between the two nations. According to the Indian Navy, India's High Commissioner to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava, also attended the meeting.

Strengthening Bilateral Partnerships

“Discussions during the meeting were centred on strengthening maritime security cooperation, training exchanges, information exchange mechanisms, capacity-building efforts and operational linkages between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius National Coast Guard,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

Admiral Swaminathan conveyed complete backing from the Indian Navy towards the capability enhancement and developmental initiatives of the Mauritius Police Force and National Coast Guard. Throughout his visit, the Admiral conducted a series of talks with prominent officials within the Mauritian administration to identify potential areas for future partnership. The dignitaries included Rampersad Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force, and Kan Oye Fong Weng-Poorun, Secretary for Home and Defence Affairs, Government of Mauritius. He likewise met the Indian High Commissioner to review key aspects of bilateral maritime security initiatives.

Highlighting the meeting, the Indian Navy stated via X, "Discussions were centred on strengthening maritime security cooperation, capacity building of the Mauritius National Coast Guard, joint EEZ surveillance and expanding operational linkages between the two maritime forces."

"India and Mauritius share an enduring maritime partnership, anchored in mutual trust and a shared commitment to ensuring a secure and stable Indian Ocean Region - in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR," the naval branch added. (ANI)

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