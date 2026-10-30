IIFA Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Bag Top Acting Honours 'Dhurandhar' Dominates

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) It was a big win for Dhurandhar at the IIFA Awards 2026, with the Ranveer Singh-starrer sweeping several major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, as the 26th edition of the awards celebrated some of the biggest achievements in Indian cinema.

Ranveer Singh took home the award for Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for Dhurandhar, while filmmaker Aditya Dhar emerged as one of the evening's biggest winners, securing Best Director, Best Original Story, Screenplay and Dialogues for the film.

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The film's winning streak extended to the supporting and negative role categories, with Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna picking up honours for their performances. Shashwat Sachdev also won Music Direction, adding to the film's impressive tally.

Breaking from its traditional format, IIFA did not hold an on-ground awards ceremony this year, with the winners announced without a physical event.

Meanwhile, Saiyaara also had plenty to celebrate, with Aneet Padda winning Performance in a Leading Role (Female). Her co-star Ahaan Panday was recognised with the Best Male Debut award, marking another milestone for the romantic drama.

The film also made its mark in the music categories, with Irshad Kamil winning Best Lyrics for the title track, Faheem Abdullah taking home Best Male Playback Singer and Shreya Ghoshal securing Best Female Playback Singer for the song's reprise.

Among the other notable winners was Rasha Thadani, who bagged Best Female Debut for Azaad, while Huma Qureshi won Best Supporting Actress for Jolly LLB 3.

Chhaava also received recognition across the technical categories, with A.R. Rahman winning Best Background Score, Alok De taking home Sound Mixing and the film securing the award for Visual Effects.

Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire & Ash was named Best International Film, while Homebound won Best Adapted Story.

Here's the complete list of IIFA Awards 2026 winners

Popular categories

Best Picture: Dhurandhar - Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar Best International Film: Avatar: Fire & Ash - 20th Century Studios (India distributors), Jon Landau and James Cameron Best Director: Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar Best Actor (Female): Aneet Padda - Saiyaara Best Supporting Actor (Male): Sanjay Dutt - Dhurandhar Best Supporting Actor (Female): Huma Qureshi - Jolly LLB 3 Best Performance in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna - Dhurandhar Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev - Dhurandhar Best Original Story: Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar Best Adapted Story: Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan - Homebound Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil - 'Saiyaara' (Saiyaara) Best Male Playback Singer: Faheem Abdullah - 'Saiyaara' (Saiyaara) Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal - 'Saiyaara Reprise - Female' (Saiyaara)

Debut categories

Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday - Saiyaara Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani - Azaad

Technical categories

Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha - Dhurandhar Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker - Dhurandhar Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis - 'Aavan Jaavan' (War 2) Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee - Dhurandhar Best Sound Mixing: Alok De - Chhaava Best Background Score: A.R. Rahman - Chhaava Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine - Chhaava

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