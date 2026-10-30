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IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Aryan Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Jaideep Ahlawat Among Big Winners

IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Aryan Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Jaideep Ahlawat Among Big Winners


Date: 2026-10-30 02:58:27

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) From Aryan Khan's directorial debut to acclaimed performances by Sanya Malhotra and Jaideep Ahlawat, the IIFA Digital Awards 2026 celebrated some of the standout films and series in India's rapidly growing streaming entertainment space.

Among the biggest winners was The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which bagged Best Series, while Aryan Khan took home the award for Best Direction in the series category.

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The Netflix show also secured wins for Anya Singh and Raghav Juyal in the supporting acting categories, while Ujwal Gupta won Best Title Track for the song 'Number 1'.

Meanwhile, Paatal Lok Season 2 emerged as another major winner, with Jaideep Ahlawat taking home the award for Performance in a Leading Role (Male) and Tillotama Shome winning the corresponding female category.

The crime thriller also secured Best Original Story, with Sudip Sharma, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia and Abhishek Banerjee recognised for their writing.

In the digital film categories, Baramulla won Best Picture, while Karan Tejpal was named Best Director for Stolen.

Abhishek Banerjee also won Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for Stolen, while Sanya Malhotra took home the female acting honour for Mrs.

The supporting performance awards went to Monika Panwar for Nishaanchi 2 and Avinash Tiwary for The Mehta Boys.

Beyond films and scripted series, The Roshans, which explores the legacy of the Roshan family in Indian cinema, won Best Docuseries/DocuFilm.

Reality competition show The Traitors was also recognised, winning Best Reality/Non-Scripted Programme.

Here's the complete list of IIFA Digital Awards 2026 winners

Digital film categories

    Best Picture: Baramulla - B62 Studios, Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP and Jio Studios

    Best Director: Karan Tejpal - Stolen

    Best Actor (Male): Abhishek Banerjee - Stolen

    Best Actor (Female): Sanya Malhotra - Mrs

    Best Supporting Actor (Male): Avinash Tiwary - The Mehta Boys

    Best Supporting Actor (Female): Monika Panwar - Nishaanchi 2

    Best Original Story: Aditya Dhar, Monal Thakkar and Aditya Suhas Jambhale - Baramulla

Digital series categories

    Best Series: The Ba**ds of Bollywood - Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP

    Best Director: Aryan Khan - The Ba**ds of Bollywood

    Best Actor (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat - Paatal Lok Season 2

    Best Actor (Female): Tillotama Shome - Paatal Lok Season 2

    Best Supporting Actor (Male): Raghav Juyal - The Ba**ds of Bollywood

    Best Supporting Actor (Female): Anya Singh - The Ba**ds of Bollywood

    Best Original Story: Sudip Sharma, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia and Abhishek Banerjee - Paatal Lok Season 2

Other digital categories

    Best Docuseries/DocuFilm: The Roshans - Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan

    Best Reality/Non-Scripted Programme: The Traitors - BBC Studios, All3Media and Prime Video

    Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta - 'Number 1' (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

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Khaleej Times

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