Diljit Dosanjh Announces Special Abu Dhabi Concert To Welcome 2027

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is all set to celebrate New Year's Eve in Abu Dhabi, bringing his record-breaking AURA World Tour to the UAE capital for a special one-night-only performance on December 31.

The concert, which will take place at Etihad Live on Yas Island, will mark the tour's only Middle East stop, giving UAE fans an opportunity to celebrate New Year's Eve with one of India's biggest global music stars.

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The evening will feature a special midnight countdown to welcome 2027, with several surprises planned throughout the night.

The announcement comes amidst a landmark year for the singer, whose AURA World Tour has taken him across 40 cities in 15 countries and five continents, including Australia, North America, Europe and Asia.

In Australia, Dosanjh became the first Punjabi artist to headline and sell out stadiums, drawing more than 90,000 fans. His North American tour also broke records, attracting over 225,000 fans and grossing $32 million across 15 shows.

The singer also made history in September this year when he became the first Punjabi artist to headline London's iconic Wembley Stadium, performing to a sold-out crowd on September 12.

Beyond music, the singer has also made his mark in cinema and fashion. His portrayal of the late Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila in the Netflix film of the same name earned him an International Emmy nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in 2025.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Abu Dhabi concert will go on general sale on November 7, at 12pm UAE time, through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Mastercard cardholders will have access to an exclusive presale beginning November 5, at 12pm, running until November 7, at 12pm. Eligible World, World Elite and World Legend cardholders will also have access to a selection of premium tickets.

Yas Island Annual Pass holders can access a separate presale from November 6, at 12pm until November 7, at 12pm through Ticketmaster.

The concert will take place on December 31, at Etihad Live, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

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