'Our Long-Term Vision Aims To Preserve, Grow Nation's Wealth For Future Generations'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) Mohammed Saif Al Sowaidi affirmed that QIA was established with the objective of preserving and growing the nation's wealth for future generations, enabling it to operate with a long-term vision, insulated from short-term fluctuations and considerations.

This came during his participation in a panel discussion as part of the“Global Perspectives: In Doha” event, organized by CNN in collaboration with Media City Qatar, which served as the host partner, marking the event's debut in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

QIA CEO added that QIA's nature as a long-term investor provides it with a significant advantage in building partnerships with companies and investment institutions. It offers stable, patient capital and supports the companies in which it invests to develop their businesses and achieve sustainable growth.

He noted that one of his primary objectives upon assuming the position was to prepare the organization for the next phase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production expansion in Qatar, and the significant revenue growth expected to accompany it.

He indicated that the challenge lies in how to absorb these revenues and deploy them efficiently through diversified investments capable of generating sustainable returns, while maintaining the flexibility needed to navigate economic and geopolitical shifts.

He added that QIA follows a structured approach in managing the relationship between the state's fiscal policy and its investment policy, while maintaining appropriate safety margins and reserves. This ensures the capacity to meet future obligations, including addressing the needs of current generations when necessary, without compromising the objective of preserving wealth for future generations.

On the other hand, QIA CEO affirmed that the United States represents one of the QIA's most important investment destinations, given the scale of its economy, the depth of its financial markets, and its leadership in innovation. He noted that the QIA is focused on building long-term investments, enhancing its technical and investment capabilities, and preparing for the anticipated growth in the State of Qatar's revenues as LNG production increases.

Commenting on the announced $500bn investment commitment in the United States over the next ten years, the CEO noted that this approach is linked to the scale of the US market and its standing in the global economy, as well as the broad range of investment opportunities across public and private equities, private credit, technology, and innovation.