QDE Chairman Welcomes Prime Minister Of Lesotho

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

As part of its efforts to deepen international engagement and strengthen ties with African countries, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, Chairman of Qatar Diamond Exchange (QDE) welcomed H E Samuel Matekane, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and National Security of the Kingdom of Lesotho, and Hon. Limpho Justice Tau, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of the Kingdom of Lesotho, to the Business Innovation Park Building at Park at Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

The visit provided an opportunity to introduce Qatar Diamond Exchange's vision, discuss developments in the international diamond industry and explore potential areas of cooperation between Qatar and Lesotho.

During the visit, the Prime Minister and accompanying delegation were given a tour of the Exchange, providing an overview of its planned operations, infrastructure and services designed to support the trade of diamonds and precious stones.