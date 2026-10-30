Critical Mineral Stock Locksley Resources Limited (OTCQX: LKYRF) Reports Up To US$191 Million Support From Export-Import Bank Of The United States

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) Critical Minerals and Antimony Stock News - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX: LKY,OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) announced the receipt of a Letter of Interest (LOI) from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) outlining the intent to provide up to US$191 million in potential project financing support for the Company's Mojave Project in California. EXIM, a wholly owned independent agency of the U.S. Government, operates under a Congressional mandate to promote American economic and national security interests through project and export financing. Its recent Supply Chain Resiliency Initiative and China and Transformational Exports Program prioritize funding for critical mineral projects that reduce foreign supply dependence and rebuild U.S. industrial capability. Additional details can be found here:.

said Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director and CEO of Locksley. She added that the LOI provides a foundation to progress formal financing discussions while advancing the Company's downstream and offtake plans.

Locksley continues to accelerate development and shorten the traditional mining project timeline via government support across parallel workstreams. Upstream the company has fast-tracked development of the Desert Antimony Mine through both conventional and non-traditional methods, enabling near-term ore supply. Downstream the company is collaborating with Rice University's Deep SolveTM program and modular processing options to establish U.S. refining capacity at speed. And, by focusing on direct alignment with U.S. defense, energy transition and industrial partners to deliver 100% Made in America antimony, the company is establishing an integrated supply chain. This multiple track approach positions Mojave as one of the fastest moving U.S. antimony developments, directly supporting U.S. national security and clean energy priorities.

Drew Horn, a former White House Advisor on Critical Minerals and Chief Executive of GreenMet, which serves as consultants to Locksley said,

Locksley Resources ( ) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach combined resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical minerals independence.

Contact:

Beverly Jedynak,..., 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793

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