Cybersecurity Stock Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) Trades Up On $1.1 Million Data Modernization Contract For One Of America's Largest Counties
Cycurion, Inc. is up in early morning trading following more contract news.
Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU ), today announced that its subsidiary, SLG Innovation, Inc. (“SLG”), has been awarded a $1.1 million contract to modernize legacy data systems for one of America's largest county-level public guardian offices. This high-impact engagement-delivered in partnership with a leading national provider of case management technology-adds another marquee win to Cycurion's rapidly expanding portfolio and reinforces its indispensable role in ensuring operational continuity, even during government shutdowns.
The four-month initiative will migrate decades of sensitive case and client data from outdated AS400 and Microsoft Access environments into a secure, unified Microsoft SQL Server (MSSQL) platform. SLG will lead end-to-end execution, including data mapping, transformation logic, rigorous testing, and post-migration support-delivering enhanced data integrity, real-time accessibility, and long-term scalability to support the agency's mission of protecting vulnerable citizens.
said L. Kevin Kelly, CEO of Cycurion.
Ed Burns, President of State and Local Government at Cycurion, added,
As a designated mission-critical provider, Cycurion ensures uninterrupted delivery of cybersecurity, data integrity, and IT modernization services-vital functions that continue seamlessly during budget impasses, securing public safety and operational stability.
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