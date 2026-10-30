Gold Stock IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) Gains On Third Quarter 2025 Results

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail investors following mining stocks issues a trading and news alert for IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG ).

The stock makes the TSX top percentage gainer on Third Quarter results and as gold prices recover. The stock is trading at $17.03+1.58, gaining 10.23% on volume of over 1.7 Million shares. IAMGOLD had a morning high of $18.15.

IAMGOLD Corporation reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter 2025.

Attributable gold production was 190,000 ounces in the third quarter and 524,000 ounces year-to-date ("YTD"). The Company remains on track to achieve its full year attributable production guidance.

Côté produced 75,000 attributable ounces (106,000 ounces on a 100% basis) in the third quarter and 193,000 attributable ounces YTD (275,000 ounces on a 100% basis).

Westwood produced 23,000 ounces in the third quarter and 76,000 ounces YTD.

Essakane produced attributable production of 92,000 ounces (108,000 ounces on a 100% basis) in the third quarter and 255,000 ounces YTD (289,000 ounces on a 100% basis).

Revenues were $706.7 million from sales of 203,000 ounces at an average realized gold price1 of $3,492 per ounce for the quarter and $1,764.7 million YTD from sales of 559,000 ounces at an average realized gold price of $3,153 per ounce2.

Cost of sales per ounce sold was $1,593 ($1,542 YTD), cash cost1 per ounce sold was $1,588 ($1,537 YTD) and all-in-sustaining cost ("AISC") 1 per ounce sold was $1,956 ($1,969 YTD). The Company expects to achieve the top end of the revised annual attributable cash cost1 guidance of $1,375 to $1,475 per ounce sold and AISC1 guidance of $1,830 to $1,930 per ounce sold.

Net earnings and adjusted net earnings attributable to equity holders1 for the third quarter of $139.4 million ($257.8 million YTD) and $170.9 million ($303.4 million YTD), respectively.

Net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share attributable to equity holders1 for the third quarter of $0.24 ($0.45 YTD) and $0.30 ($0.53 YTD), respectively.

Net cash from operating activities was $280.8 million for the third quarter ($440.9 million YTD). Net cash from operating activities, before movements in working capital and non-current ore stockpiles [1], was $280.6 million for the third quarter ($512.8 million YTD), net of the impact of delivering 75,000 ounces into the gold prepay obligations.

Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")1 was $338.4 million for the third quarter ($817.4 million YTD) and adjusted EBITDA1 was $359.5 million ($840.4 million YTD). Twelve month trailing EBITDA more than $1 billion.

Record mine-site free cash flow [1] of $292.3 million during the third quarter ($572.4 million YTD), including record attributable mine-site free cash flow from Côté of $135.6 million during the third quarter.

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