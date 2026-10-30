Biometric Stock BIO-Key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) Makes Nasdaq Top Gainer List On Deal With Major Middle East Defense Sector Organisation

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top rated investment site for investment and trading ideas for AI and defense stocks issues an alert for BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI ), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication technologies.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainers list today on news of“Significant Identity and Biometric Security Deployment with a Major Middle East Defense Sector Organisation.”

BIO-key is trading at 1.1500, up 0.5153, gaining 81.19% on volume of over 366 Million sharesat the time of this report. The stock has a day's high of $`1.38.

BIO-key International reported it has secured a significant new deployment with a major defense-sector security organisation in the Middle East. The solution will support critical infrastructure and sensitive access environments using BIO-key's advanced biometric and multi-factor authentication technologies. The customer requested that their identity not be disclosed for security reasons.

The contract represents one of BIO-key's largest security-sector deployments in the region to date and extends its growing footprint in high-assurance government and defense environments. The customer selected BIO-key to strengthen access security, streamline credential management, and deliver biometric-based authentication-without reliance on mobile devices or hardware tokens.

The deployment is the result of BIO-key's new strategic partnership with Cloud Distribution, a leading Saudi-based Value-Added Distributor. BIO-key's collaboration with Cloud Distribution has accelerated opportunities across the region by combining world-class IAM solutions with seasoned, local cybersecurity expertise and strong in-country delivery capabilities.

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