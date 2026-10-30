Biometric Stock BIO-Key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) Makes Nasdaq Top Gainer List On Deal With Major Middle East Defense Sector Organisation
The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainers list today on news of“Significant Identity and Biometric Security Deployment with a Major Middle East Defense Sector Organisation.”
BIO-key is trading at 1.1500, up 0.5153, gaining 81.19% on volume of over 366 Million sharesat the time of this report. The stock has a day's high of $`1.38.
BIO-key International reported it has secured a significant new deployment with a major defense-sector security organisation in the Middle East. The solution will support critical infrastructure and sensitive access environments using BIO-key's advanced biometric and multi-factor authentication technologies. The customer requested that their identity not be disclosed for security reasons.
The contract represents one of BIO-key's largest security-sector deployments in the region to date and extends its growing footprint in high-assurance government and defense environments. The customer selected BIO-key to strengthen access security, streamline credential management, and deliver biometric-based authentication-without reliance on mobile devices or hardware tokens.
The deployment is the result of BIO-key's new strategic partnership with Cloud Distribution, a leading Saudi-based Value-Added Distributor. BIO-key's collaboration with Cloud Distribution has accelerated opportunities across the region by combining world-class IAM solutions with seasoned, local cybersecurity expertise and strong in-country delivery capabilities.
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