Gaming Stock Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) Soars On Third Quarter News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top rated investment site for investment and trading ideas for Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM ),a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series..

The stock made big gains on third quarter results and makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer list. Motorsport Games. The stock is trading at 3.8300, up 1.6400, gaining 74.8858%.

Motorsport Games reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company has also posted the third quarter 2025 earnings slides highlighting key milestones that occurred during the period, which are accessible on the Company's investor relations website.

“We are very pleased to once again generate net income for the Company this quarter” commented Stephen Hood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games.“We believe this sustained increased revenue, primarily driven by our Le Mans Ultimate title, alongside improved profitability showcases our markedly improved operational efficiency and that our products are showcasing market fit.”

“Q3 2025 player engagement statistics have been particularly pleasing, reaching all new heights of daily and peak concurrent users for Le Mans Ultimate, particularly around the Version 1.0 release out of Early Access and following that with incredible sales and attachment rates for the release of the European Le Mans Series (“ELMS”) content in late September.”

“With improving financial stability, we believe the Company now has the ability to forge a new path utilizing the unique technology we own and continue to advance. I'm delighted to announce a console port of Le Mans Ultimate is now in early production and the Company is looking forward bringing this unique experience to PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles with a current estimated delivery between late 2026 and early 2027.”

Revenues of $3.1 million for Q3 2025 compared to $1.8 million in Q3 2024, an improvement of $1.3 million or 71.9%.

Net income attributable to Class A common stock was $0.14 per share in Q3 2025, compared to net loss per share of $0.18 in Q3 2024.

Generated cash from operations of $2.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Released first ELMS content alongside enhanced custom liveries, regional servers and more on September 23, 2025, featuring the iconic Silverstone Circuit - home of motorsport in the United Kingdom, alongside the Ligier JS P325 LMP3 race car, offering players an all-new prototype class and one of endurance racing's most exciting formats.

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was approximately $3.1 million compared to approximately $1.8 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of approximately $1.3 million, or 71.9%. Gross profit was $2.5 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $1.4 million, while gross profit margin increased to 80.7% from 60.2%.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $0.8 million, compared to net loss of $0.6 million for the same period in the prior year, an improvement of approximately $1.4 million or 234.1%. The increase in net income is driven by an increase in consolidated revenue of $1.3 million, decreases of $1.3 million and $0.1 million in operating expenses and cost of revenues, respectively, offset by a decrease of $1.4 million in other operating income. Net income attributable to Class A common stock was $0.14 per share for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net loss per share of $0.18 for the same period in the prior year.

Full news:

Research more gaming stocks with the free stock directory

Sign up for free trading and stock news alerts at Investorideas:

/Resources/Newsletter

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and content services at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Advertising agencies -Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts at Investorideas

/Advertise/

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube



Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411