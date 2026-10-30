Cybersecurity Stock Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) Gains On Federal Government Contract News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a leader in retail investor trading ideas for AI and cybersecurtiy stocks issues a news and trading alert for Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU ), a leading cybersecurity solutions provider.

Cycurion, Inc. is trading up in early trading, currently at 2.6003+0.2003, gaining +8.3458%, with a high of$ 2.77.

Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU ) today announced it has been awarded a contract by one of the country's largest telecommunications companies to deliver network deployment services supporting a critical modernization initiative for one of the federal government's largest agencies.

The multi-year project focuses on replacing decades-old infrastructure with a resilient, secure, and flexible communication network designed to enhance emergency warning capabilities. The rollout encompasses more than 1,300 sites across all 50 states and U.S. territories, with an expected duration of 24 to 36 months and a potential total value exceeding $1 million.

Cycurion has maintained a trusted partnership with this telecommunications provider for over 20 years, consistently delivering high-reliability network services that meet stringent government standards.

About Cycurion, Inc.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies LLC, Cloudburst Security LLC and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future.

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