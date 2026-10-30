Critical Mineral Stock Locksley Resources Limited (OTCQX: LKYRF) Advances U.S. Antimony Production Plans With Completion Of Lidar Survey

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) Critical Minerals and Antimony Stock News - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX: LKY,OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) has completed a high-resolution underground Light Detection and Ranging (“LiDAR”) survey at its Desert Antimony Mine (“DAM”) Prospect, part of the Mojave Project in San Bernardino County, California.

The survey produced a detailed 3D representation of historic mine workings, confirming approximately 236 meters (774 feet) of development across four levels along a 130-meter (426-foot) strike length. The mapping delineated three distinct quartz-carbonate-antimony veins historically mined via open stopes, providing a modern technical foundation to guide resource drilling and redevelopment planning.

Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director & CEO of Locksley Resources, said:

Strategic Significance

The LiDAR survey represents a major step in Locksley's U.S. critical minerals strategy, providing a more detailed geological model to support redevelopment of the Desert Antimony Mine. The dataset enhances understanding of historical mining activity and informs upcoming drilling programs.

Locksley's strategy aligns with U.S. government efforts to rebuild domestic critical minerals capacity, supported by initiatives such as the U.S. Export-Import Bank and Department of Defense programs.

The Company's Mine-to-Metal growth plan aims to re-establish a 100% American-made antimony supply chain, strengthening national resource independence in a market currently dominated by Chinese production.

Detailed geological mapping of the underground workings scheduled for November. Incorporation of LiDAR data into Locksley's 3D geological model and JORC exploration target preparation. Assessment of ground conditions to enable targeted underground sampling once safety conditions are confirmed.

Next Steps

For Further Information:

Kerrie Matthews

Chief Executive Officer

T: +61 8 9481 0389

E:...

About Locksley Resources Limited

Locksley Resources Limited is focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at re-establishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach combines resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positioning Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical minerals independence.

Jane Morgan

Investor and Media Relations

+61 405 555 618

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